Merenda joins Special Aerospace Services to drive new partnerships during a time of rapid growth

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Aerospace Services, the global leader in spaceflight engineering and hardware solutions for the aerospace industry, today named Dan Merenda as the company's executive director for its wholly-owned subsidiary, SAS Flight Factory. In this role, Merenda will draw on his extensive expertise in aerospace engineering and operations to lead all aspects of hardware manufacturing for SAS Flight Factory. He will also serve on the company's executive team and will report to Special Aerospace Services' President and Chief Executive Officer Heather Bulk.

Special Aerospace Services welcomes Dan Merenda to lead SAS Flight Factory as executive director

Merenda joins Special Aerospace Services from Beyond Gravity (formerly RUAG Space USA), where he served as managing director and was responsible for overseeing all operations for the United States.

"Dan Merenda is not only a strong leader with a diverse aerospace background, but also passionate about driving company culture and growth. Pairing his expertise with our vast manufacturing capabilities will allow us to provide even better solutions for our clients," said Special Aerospace Services' President and Chief Executive Officer Heather Bulk. "With leaders like Dan on our team, Special Aerospace Services will be positioned for explosive growth."

Prior to Beyond Gravity, Merenda held several leadership roles in quality engineering, safety and mission assurance, and program management for various prominent aerospace and defense companies, including Northrop Grumman and Orbital ATK. He brings over 20 years of experience that spans across various industries, including oil and gas. Merenda earned a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan and a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Utah.

About Special Aerospace Services

Special Aerospace Services is an industry leader in spaceflight engineering and hardware. Special Aerospace Services, along with its wholly owned subsidiary, SAS Flight Factory, offers a full-cycle solution portfolio that includes tactical engineering support in Spaceflight Safety™, propulsion, avionics, systems, safety, and launch site integration, as well as rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and procurement of mission-critical aerospace hardware systems for clients such as NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the commercial spaceflight sector. Special Aerospace Services' team is committed to furthering humankind's dreams and endeavors in space and keep the dream of space exploration alive for future generations. Join our team of visionaries at specialaerospaceservices.com/careers.

