KMM Group, Ltd. Announces Final Construction Phase of a 100,000 Sq Ft State-of-the-Art Mission-Critical Manufacturing Facility

HATBORO, Pa., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KMM Group, Ltd. , an ultra-precision machining and grinding company, has announced the final construction phase for its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hatboro, PA.

KMM is transforming a 100,000-square-foot building, initially built in the 1940s and renovated until the 1980s, into a high-end, high-capacity mission-critical manufacturing environment. The modernized facility will include 150+ milling, turning, grinding, and EDM machines, 4,000 sq. ft. of R&D space, an ISO Class 8 cleanroom, conference rooms equipped with NEAT technology, an employee gym, a modern cafeteria, quality control areas, an automation space, and professionally designed workspaces.

"We've completed the deconstruction phase, increased the roof elevation, and poured new floors to support our advanced machines," said John Shegda, KMM's CEO. "The roof decking and insulation installation are underway, and we're gearing up for the final phase, which is interior finishing."

The facility is expected to be completed and ready for move-in by Summer 2023, with a grand opening celebration, ribbon-cutting ceremony, and VIP open house planned for Fall 2023.

"Soon, our building will better represent the collaborative, innovative, and leading-edge company we've worked hard to cultivate. We're incredibly excited for this next chapter." Shegda added.

About KMM Group, Ltd.

The KMM Group, Ltd., is a collaborative fusion of three world-class companies: KVI Inc., M&S Centerless Grinding, Inc., and Meron Medical. It manufactures mission-critical components for medical , aerospace , space exploration , high-tech , and defense industries, drawing on its collective 100-year history of leading-edge ultra- precision machining and centerless grinding experience. KMM Group, Ltd., 258 E.

County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA, 19040; KMMGrp.com ; (888) 499-5657

CONTACT:

Amy Rodgers

Director of Marketing

amyr@kmmgrp.com

(215) 322-4044 | (215) 280-1374

