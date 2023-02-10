TESLA Full Service to open in Franklin property owned by TriOut Advisory Group

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesla Motors to occupy 300 Shingle Way, a 57,447 sq ft. building owned by TriOut Advisory Group. The building is being prepared to be the next location for Tesla Motors Flagship Store- making it one of the largest in the country.

TriOut Advisory Group is proud to partner with Tesla Motors to provide an unparalleled location for the company to showcase its offering of innovative vehicles. Projected to be open by the middle of 2023 - Tesla will be open for full service in the heart of Cool Springs in Franklin, TN which will house a vehicle gallery, service center, and Superchargers.

The property was acquired by TriOut Advisory Group in late 2019 and is single-story Freestanding Building built in 2006 that is nestled on a 7-acre lot located in the Cool Springs area in the heart of Franklin. It is surrounded by Mercedes, Infiniti, and Hyundai dealerships. Positioned parallel to Interstate 65, the property is a 30-minute drive to downtown Nashville and a 12-minute drive to Brentwood, making it a hub for the largest metropolitan area in Tennessee. TriOut will work collectively with Tesla and the city of Franklin to ensure the property remains a beacon in the community to house this magnificent endeavor.

Innovation and inspiration will be housed in this building presented by Tesla and their integration of progress and sustainability that keeps the world spinning. From the Model S to the SUV Model X and the crossover Model Y and even the Cybertruck, there is much anticipation to see what will roll across this remarkable gallery being prepared for the residents of Tennessee.

Principal of TriOut Advisory Group, Mike Outlaw, stated "Having a partner like Tesla perfectly aligns with our values, to bring premier clients to our properties while preserving the local environment with our acquisitions. We can't wait to provide Tesla with their new home in the wonderful area of Cool Springs." TriOut is elated to be a part of this extraordinary story and stand with a true pioneer in the frontier of electric cars.

