Invisors Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 3rd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Invisors. This year, 95% of employees said it's a great place to work – 38 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Invisors is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are grateful to be recognized for the third year in a row as a Great Place to Work®," says Joe Carto, Partner at Invisors. "The employee experience has always been a top priority for our organization, and we owe our continued success to the dedicated team of colleagues at Invisors. Today, we celebrate and thank them for all they do to foster the environment that has earned us this achievement."

As our boutique consultancy grows to nearly 300 teammates, Invisors continues to focus on our team, culture and growing our business through our core values.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com or our Great Place to Work® certification profile.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

