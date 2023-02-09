SUSTAINABLE YOSEMITE RESORT, EVERGREEN LODGE, REOPENS FOR THE 2023 SEASON

YOSEMITE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Lodge , a classic mountain resort located on the Western border of Yosemite National Park, is reopening for the 2023 season on February 17, 2023, for an epic year of iconic waterfalls. Visitors can explore the beauty of Yosemite while enjoying the rustic yet refined ambiance of one of the area's premier eco-friendly lodges.

As a founding B Corporation , Evergreen is at the forefront for travelers seeking purpose-driven travel experiences. The lodge meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability through their dedication to environmental stewardship and on-site, self-funded Youth Program , which has empowered 470 young adults since its start 20 years ago.

With its eco-conscious practices and social mission , Evergreen offers a uniquely responsible way to experience the natural wonders of Yosemite. This includes an industry leading commercial greywater program that repurposes 100% of water onsite, and an innovative grassroots recycling program.

"We look forward to once again welcoming our guests to Evergreen Lodge, where we've been using business as a force for good for over 20 years," says Co-Owner Lee Zimmerman. "We love that our guests can feel good knowing that while they're enjoying an epic Yosemite vacation, they're also helping promising young people to gain experience and life skills and move toward independence."

This year Yosemite's world-famous waterfalls are back in full force, including Horsetail Fall's Firefall . Evergreen's " Range of Light: FireFall " guided excursion , is like having a backstage pass to this rare natural phenomenon that is only visible in late February. Guests gain insider perspective and bypass this year's temporary Firefall Park reservation system.

For more information and to make reservations, please visit evergreenlodge.com . Rates start at $290 nightly plus tax for opening weekend, waterfalls included!

Evergreen Lodge is a serene Yosemite destination that blends modern comforts with warm hospitality, activities reminiscent of adult summer camp, and the timeless charm of a historic 1920s lodge. The lodge is popular with couples, families, groups, weddings and corporate retreats .

At the core is Evergreen Lodge's innovative, self-funded Youth Employment Program . The on-site program seeks to empower high-potential young adults through immersive work experiences combined with career and life counseling to set them on a path toward independence.

