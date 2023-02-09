Medline to launch UNITE Ankle Fusion Plating System at ACFAS 2023 Annual Scientific Conference

Latest FDA 510(k) cleared implant system rounds out company's lower extremity trauma and reconstruction plating portfolio

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees at this year's American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) Annual Scientific Conference in Los Angeles, California, will be among the first to see the UNITE Ankle Fusion Plating System. This new product is the company's seventh indication-specific titanium plating system since launching in 2015.

Medline rounds out its lower extremity trauma and reconstruction plating portfolio with the launch of the Medline UNITE Ankle Fusion Plating System. The system is indicated for use in arthrodesis of the ankle, including tibiotalar (TT), tibiotalocalcaneal (TTC) and tibiocalcaneal (TC) fusions. (PRNewswire)

"The Ankle Fusion system bolsters an already robust implant offering and allows us to now address every foot and ankle procedure requiring indication-specific plating," said Scott Goldstein, director of marketing at Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle. "Our ability to cover the entire anatomy with plating systems that offer consistency in materials, design and technology truly sets us apart in an otherwise crowded marketplace. Surgeons using UNITE implants for other procedures can now bring many of the same advantages to patients requiring ankle reconstruction and revision procedures."

Each year, more than half a million people in the United States require ankle surgery, and a significant percentage of those patients require ankle reconstruction or revision surgeries. The UNITE Ankle Fusion Plating System is indicated for use in arthrodesis of the ankle, including tibiotalar (TT), tibiotalocalcaneal (TTC) and tibiocalcaneal (TC) fusions. The system boasts eight different type II anodized titanium alloy plate families with 20 unique options, all featuring Medline's patented dual-mode compression technology, allowing surgeons to treat their patients through standard or mini-open anterior approaches as well as posterior and lateral approaches.

Beyond the implants, surgeons performing ankle fusion procedures will benefit from an array of all-new specialized instruments, which may improve surgical speed and efficiency. The system comes equipped with joint distractors, curettes and arthrotomes to aid in joint preparation, along with a targeting guide for precise placement of a guidewire for an independent lag screw which avoids the plate's screws. Sterile processing departments, particularly in smaller ambulatory surgery center (ASC) settings, as well as surgical staff, will also benefit from improved efficiencies thanks to the system's color-coded, single-tray design and layout.

"The UNITE Ankle Fusion Plating System is designed with everyone in mind, from the patient to the surgeon to the staff," said Dr. R. James Toussaint, MD of Gainesville, FL. "The ability to satisfy all clinical, technical and operational requirements for everyone involved with the surgery is a major advantage."

Learn more about the UNITE Ankle Fusion System at ACFAS 2023 Annual Scientific Conference at booth #713 or visit www.medlineunite.com. Stay up to date on the latest developments by following the Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle LinkedIn page.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 34,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

