Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

Cannabis Revenues Up ~20% from Fiscal Q1 2023, Net Revenue 1 of $61.7 Million

Achieves Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 in Line with Prior Guidance

Delivers ~$340 Million in Annualized Cost Savings Since February 2020

Balance Sheet Remains in Net Cash Position, Among Strongest in Industry; Debt Reduction of ~$302 Million in CY 2022

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced its financial and operational results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022. As a reminder, Fiscal 2023 is comprised of three quarters ending March 31, 2023.

"We are pleased to have delivered on our commitment to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA1 in Q2 2023, following a tremendous effort to realize approximately $340 million of total annualized savings since February 2020. We have right-sized our business while remaining the #1 Canadian LP in global medical cannabis revenues, and having demonstrated organic quarter over quarter revenue growth across all of our cannabis segments during Q2 2023. Additionally, our robust balance sheet remains in a net cash position which puts it among the strongest in the industry, and we continued to make significant strides in reducing our debt in the recent quarter," stated Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora.

"Revenue growth in Q2 2023 was primarily driven by our unique, portable, and profitable international medical program. Our Canadian rec business also demonstrated sequential growth driven by significant product innovation, and our Canadian medical cannabis business continued to benefit from strong patient relationships and high barriers to entry. Q2 2023 also included the first full-quarter of results from our recent Bevo Agtech Inc. ("Bevo") acquisition, for which we anticipate an even higher top-line and Adjusted EBITDA1 contribution in Q3 2023 versus Q2 2023 due to the inherent seasonality of this business," he added.

"Looking ahead, we are focused on profitable growth opportunities across all segments, ongoing discipline in capital deployment, and our ability to generate positive operating cash flow as we continue to build value for shareholders," he concluded.

__________________________________ 1 This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, comparisons are made between fiscal Q2 2023, Q1 2023, and Q2 2022 results and are in Canadian dollars)

Consolidated:

Total net revenue 1 was $61.7 million , as compared to the prior quarter net revenue 1 of $49.3 million and $60.6 million in the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter was due to growth across all cannabis business segments and a full quarter contribution of $6.6 million from Bevo, acquired in August 2022 .

Excluding the impact of the non-core bulk wholesales, adjusted gross margin before fair value adjustments on cannabis net revenue1 for Q2 2023 remained strong and steady, and well above the industry average, at 49% compared to 54% in Q1 2023 and 54% in Q2 2022. Sequentially, adjusted gross margin was impacted by growth in the consumer channel and incremental export revenue into developing countries, both of which deliver healthy gross margins but at levels below our Canadian and European medical businesses.

Medical Cannabis:

Medical cannabis net revenue 1 was $39.5 million , a 25% increase from the prior quarter and a 14% decrease from the prior year period, delivering 64% of Aurora's Q2 2023 consolidated net revenue 1 and 87% of Adjusted gross profit before fair value adjustments 1 .

The increase in net revenue1 from Q1 2023 was primarily attributable to growth into international export markets such as Australia , Poland , the UK, and Cayman Islands , demonstrating the Company's ability to navigate complex import/export licensing requirements to participate in these high-growth markets. The decrease from the prior year quarter was primarily attributable to timing of sales to certain international export markets.

Adjusted gross margin before fair value adjustments1 on medical cannabis net revenue was 61% compared to 63% in the prior year period and 67% sequentially. The continued strength of the Company's medical adjusted gross margins1 reflect the direct-to-patient model in Canada and strong and sustained presence in the high margin international medical business. The decrease is primarily driven by higher sales into certain developing international export markets, which yield a slightly lower adjusted gross margin1, but still contribute strong positive adjusted gross profits1.

Consumer Cannabis:

Consumer cannabis net revenue 1 was $14.6 million , a 7% increase from the prior quarter. Excluding the one-time Q1 2023 refund of excise taxes, Q2 2023 net revenue 1 was a 13% sequential increase.

The increase in net revenue1 from Q1 2023 was driven by growth in both Aurora's premium brand San Rafael '71, and by the Company's value brand Daily Special, which offers a strong consumer potency/quality/price proposition.

Adjusted gross margin before fair value adjustments1 on consumer cannabis net revenue was 20%, compared to 25% in the prior quarter and 23% in the comparable prior year period.

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A"):

SG&A, including Research and Development (" R&D "), was $41.6 million in Q2 2023 which includes $14.0 million of restructuring, non-recurring, and out-of-period costs, and $0.9 million in market development costs.

Excluding the non-routine items noted above, SG&A and R&D continued to be well controlled and declining at $26.6 million during Q2 2023 versus $32.1 million in the prior quarter and $39.3 million in the prior year period, presented on a comparable basis.

Plant Propagation:

Plant propagation revenue1 was comprised wholly from the Bevo business, contributing $6.6 million of net revenue1 and represents an increase of $3.3 million from the prior quarter, which represented the truncated period from the date of closing of Aurora's investment in Bevo on August 25, 2022 . Bevo's business, is reasonably predictable with customer orders known well in advance of planting dates, and in many instances requiring customer deposits prior to planting coupled with many long tenured customer relationships. However, Bevo's business does exhibit operational seasonality, with the months of January to June representing the busiest operational and financial period for Bevo with July to December being less operationally intensive.

Net Loss:

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $67.2 million compared to $51.9 million in the prior quarter and $75.1 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase in net loss of $15.3 million from the prior quarter was primarily due to: (i) an increase in gross loss of $14.5 million and (ii) an increase of $2.3 million in impairment of property, plant and equipment. This was mainly offset by (i) an increase of $9.5 million in other gains, and (ii) a $7.1million increase in foreign exchange gains. The decrease in net loss of $8.0 million from the same period in the prior year was primarily due to an increase in other income of $24.0 million primarily consisting of: (i) an increase of $8.3 million in foreign exchange gains (ii) an increase of $6.8 million in other gains (iii) a decrease of $5.6 million in finance costs and (iv) a decrease of $2.0 million in impairment of property, plant and equipment and lower operating expenses of $5.9 million, partially offset by a lower gross profit of $21.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to positive $1.4 million in Q2 2023 versus a loss of $7.4 million in Q1 2023 and loss of $7.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA1, as compared to the previous quarter and the same period in the prior year is primarily attributable to reductions in SG&A and, for the sequential comparative, due also to revenue growth across all markets.

Operational Efficiency Plan, Balance Sheet Strength, & Cash Use:

Aurora has completed its previously announced strategic transformation plan. The achievement of significant and sustainable operating cost and SG&A reductions resulted in positive Adjusted EBITDA during Q2 2023.

Aurora has one of the strongest balance sheets in the Canadian Cannabis industry with approximately $310 million of cash, including $65 million of restricted cash as of February 8, 2023 and access to the base shelf prospectus filed on March 30, 2021 (the "2021 Shelf Prospectus"), including US $134.4 million remaining securities for sale under the 2021 at-the-market (ATM) program (the "ATM Program"). During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company issued 39,500,341 common shares under the ATM Program for net proceeds of $68.8 million (US $49.7 million).

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased a total of $135.0 million (US $99.0 million) in principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2024 ("Senior Notes") for $128.7 million (US $94.4 million), plus accrued interest. Aurora may, from time to time and subject to market conditions, repurchase its convertible notes, including in open market purchases and privately negotiated transactions.

Cash use is outlined in the following table:

($ thousands) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 (2) Q1 2023 (2) Cash, Opening (1) $428,228 $424,301 $488,779







Cash used in operations, including working capital (3) ($60,648) ($21,586) ($31,138) Capital expenditures and investments, net of disposals and government grant income $11,670 ($11,497) $18 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - $1,299 ($38,790) Deposits ($980) $620 ($2,602) Debt and interest payments ($130,198) ($8,753) ($2,379) Cash use ($180,156) ($39,917) ($74,891) Investment in derivatives and proceeds from loans receivable $3,813 ($135) ($557) Proceeds raised through debt $5,097 - $842 Proceeds (costs) raised through equity financing $68,761 $1,169 ($119) Cash raised $77,671 $1,034 $166 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents ($2,043) ($1,665) $14,174 Cash, Ending (1) $323,700 $383,753 $428,228 Total Debt ($193,411) ($432,693) ($326,320) Net Cash (1) $130,289 $48,940 $101,908

(1) Includes restricted cash of $65.0M at Q2 2023, $59.0M at Q1 2023, and $51.3M at Q2 2022. (2) Prior period comparatives have been recast to conform to the current period's presentation. (3) Cash used in operations for Q2 2023 includes $15.5 million related to business transformation and $12.4 million related to annual payments of bonuses, business insurance premiums, and Health Canada permits.



Key Quarterly Financial and Operating Results

($ thousands, except Operational Results) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 $ Change % Change Q1 2023 $ Change % Change Financial Results













Total net revenue (1)(2) $61,679 $60,586 $1,093 2 % $49,263 $12,416 25 % Medical cannabis net revenue (1)(2) $39,514 $45,748 ($6,234) (14 %) $31,565 $7,949 25 % Consumer cannabis net revenue (1)(2) $14,647 $14,374 $273 2 % $13,713 $934 7 % Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on total net revenue (2) 45 % 53 % N/A (8 %) 50 % N/A (5 %) Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on core cannabis net revenue (2) 49 % 54 % N/A (5 %) 54 % N/A (5 %) Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on medical cannabis net revenue (2) 61 % 63 % N/A (2 %) 67 % N/A (6 %) Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on consumer cannabis net revenue (2) 20 % 23 % N/A (3 %) 25 % N/A (5 %) Adjusted SG&A expense (2) $25,428 $37,715 ($12,287) (33 %) $30,642 ($5,214) (17 %) Adjusted R&D expense (2) $1,217 $1,625 ($408) (25 %) $1,417 ($200) (14 %) Adjusted EBITDA (2) $1,428 ($7,110) $8,538 120 % ($7,363) $8,791 119 %















Balance Sheet













Working capital (2) $409,729 $481,574 ($71,845) (15 %) $514,193 ($104,464) (20) % Cannabis inventory and biological assets (3) $93,675 $139,625 ($45,950) (33 %) $121,776 ($28,101) (23) % Total assets $1,023,835 $2,485,384 ($1,461,549) (59 %) $1,169,927 ($146,092) (12) %















Operational Results – Cannabis













Average net selling price of dried cannabis excluding bulk sales (2) $4.79 $4.52 $0.27 6 % $5.32 ($0.53) (10) % Kilograms sold (4) 15,269 13,043 2,226 17 % 12,165 3,104 26 %

(1) Includes the impact of actual and expected product returns and price adjustments (Q2 2023 - $2.0 million; Q1 2023 - $0.7 million; Q2 2022 - $3.7 million). (2) This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. (3) Represents total biological assets and inventory, exclusive of merchandise, accessories, supplies, consumables and plant propagation biological assets. (4) The kilograms sold is offset by the grams returned during the period.



About Aurora

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being and Greybeard, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:

pro forma measures including revenue, cash flow, Adjusted gross margin before fair value adjustments 1 , and expected SG&A run-rates;

the Company's achievement of the previously announced strategic transformation plan and positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 ;

the Company's continued focus on profitable growth opportunities, ongoing discipline in capital deployment, cost savings and Adjusted EBITDA 1 targets;

the Company's ability to navigate complex import/export licensing requirements to participate in high-growth markets;

balance sheet strength and availability of funds under the ATM Program;

the acquisition of Bevo and the anticipated contribution to top line and Adjusted EBITDA 1 ; and

the creation of value for shareholders, including the future achievement of positive operating cash flow.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 20, 2022 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains reference to certain financial performance measures that are not recognized or defined under IFRS (termed "Non-GAAP Measures"). As a result, this data may not be comparable to data presented by other licensed producers of cannabis and cannabis companies. Non-GAAP Measures should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS to enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and prospects in a manner similar to Aurora's management. Accordingly, these non-GAAP Measures are intended to provide additional information and to assist management and investors in assessing financial performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The information included under the heading "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Performance Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (the "MD&A") is incorporated by reference into this news release. The MD&A is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Net Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin

Net revenue, adjusted gross profit before FV adjustments, and adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments are Non-GAAP Measures and can be reconciled with revenue, gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, respectively, as follows:

($ thousands) Medical Cannabis Consumer Cannabis Core

Wholesale Bulk Cannabis Total Core Cannabis Non-Core Wholesale Bulk Cannabis Plant Propagation Total Three months ended December 31, 2022













Gross revenue 42,340 19,820 664 62,824 224 6,630 69,678 Excise taxes (2,826) (5,173) — (7,999) — — (7,999) Net revenue 39,514 14,647 664 54,825 224 6,630 61,679 Cost of sales (26,380) (22,673) (1,013) (50,066) (1,417) (8,080) (59,563) Gross profit (loss) before FV adjustments 13,134 (8,026) (349) 4,759 (1,193) (1,450) 2,116 Depreciation 2,055 1,560 68 3,683 95 843 4,621 Inventory impairment, non-recurring, business transformation, and market development costs included in cost of sales (1)(2)(3)(4) 8,855 9,370 436 18,661 609 1,578 20,848 Adjusted gross profit (loss) before FV adjustments 24,044 2,904 155 27,103 (489) 971 27,585 Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments 61 % 20 % 23 % 49 % (218 %) 15 % 45 %















Three months ended September 30, 2022













Gross revenue 34,452 17,298 — 51,750 688 3,297 55,735 Excise taxes (2,887) (3,585) — (6,472) — — (6,472) Net revenue 31,565 13,713 — 45,278 688 3,297 49,263 Non-recurring revenue adjustments (3) — (752)

(752) — — (752) Adjusted net revenue 31,565 12,961 — 44,526 688 3,297 48,511 Cost of sales (21,439) (20,869) — (42,308) (2,291) (3,225) (47,824) Gross profit (loss) before FV adjustments 10,126 (7,908) — 2,218 (1,603) 72 687 Depreciation 2,093 1,936 — 4,029 190 443 4,662 Inventory impairment and non-recurring, included in cost of sales (1)(3) 8,772 9,151 — 17,923 1,141 — 19,064 Adjusted gross profit (loss) before FV adjustments 20,991 3,179 — 24,170 (272) 515 24,413 Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments 67 % 25 % — % 54 % (40 %) 16 % 50 %















Three months ended December 31, 2021 (5)













Gross revenue 48,716 19,780 — 68,496 464 — 68,960 Excise taxes (2,968) (5,406) — (8,374) — — (8,374) Net revenue 45,748 14,374 — 60,122 464 — 60,586 Cost of sales (35,738) (34,951) — (70,689) (964) — (71,653) Gross profit before FV adjustments 10,010 (20,577) — (10,567) (500) — (11,067) Depreciation 6,772 4,468 — 11,240 277 — 11,517 Inventory impairment included in cost of sales (1) 12,159 19,398 — 31,557 — — 31,557 Adjusted gross profit before FV adjustments 28,941 3,289 — 32,230 (223) — 32,007 Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments 63 % 23 % — % 54 % (48 %) — % 53 %

(1) Inventory impairment includes inventory write-downs due to lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, obsolescence provision adjustments, and inventory destruction. (2) Markets under development represents the adjustment for business operations focused on developing international markets prior to commercialization. (3) Non-recurring items includes one-time excise tax refunds, inventory count adjustments resulting from facility shutdowns and inter-site transfers, and abnormal spikes to utilities costs on its plant propagation business. (4) Business transformation includes costs in connection with the re-purposing of the Company's Sky facility. (5) Prior year comparatives have been recast to conform to the current period's presentation.



Net Selling Price of Dried Cannabis Excluding Bulk Sales

Net selling price of dried cannabis excluding bulk sales is a Non-GAAP Measure comprised of revenue from dried cannabis excluding bulk sales less excise taxes on dried cannabis revenue excluding bulk sales and can be reconciled with revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as follows:

($ thousands) Three months ended Six months ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Gross revenue from dried cannabis excluding bulk sales 41,479 33,705 50,186 75,184 99,896 Excise taxes (5,738) (4,424) (6,811) (10,162) (13,943) Net revenue from dried cannabis excluding bulk sales 35,741 29,281 43,375 65,022 85,953



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP Measure and can be reconciled with net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as follows:

($ thousands) Three months ended Six months ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022(5) December 31,

2021(5) December 31,

2022(5) December 31,

2021 (5) Net loss from continuing operations (67,183) (51,887) (75,143) (119,070) (87,027) Income tax expense (recovery) (98) (11,977) (368) (12,075) (576) Other income (expense) (4,315) 10,040 19,718 5,725 (7,565) Share-based compensation 4,281 2,863 3,900 7,144 6,747 Depreciation and amortization 11,165 8,218 24,195 19,383 45,825 Acquisition costs 3,028 1,914 209 4,942 384 Inventory and biological assets fair value and impairment adjustments 34,265 28,284 14,910 62,549 11,399 Business transformation related charges (1) 11,893 9,056 2,482 20,949 2,954 Out-of-period adjustments (2) 516 467 1,174 983 5,872 Non-recurring items (3) 6,803 (5,404) 223 1,399 223 Markets under development (4) 1,073 1,063 1,590 2,136 2,658 Adjusted EBITDA 1,428 (7,363) (7,110) (5,935) (19,106)

(1) Business transformation related charges includes costs related to closed facilities, certain IT project costs, costs associated with the repurposing of Sky, severance and retention costs in connection with the business transformation plan, costs associated with the retention of certain medical aggregators, and payroll costs exited prior to the end of Q2 2023 associated with the medical cannabis business. (2) Out-of-period adjustments reflect adjustments to net loss for the financial impact of transactions recorded in the current period that relate to prior periods. (3) Non-recurring items includes one-time excise tax refunds, non-core adjusted wholesale bulk margins, inventory count adjustments resulting from facility shutdowns and inter-site transfers, litigation and non-recurring project costs, an abnormal mildew issue on certain cultivation lots, additional expenses associated with the change in fiscal year end to March 31, 2023, and temporary abnormal utilities costs within the plant propagation business. (4) Markets under development represents the adjustment for business operations focused on developing international markets prior to commercialization.



Adjusted SG&A

Adjusted SG&A is a Non-GAAP Measure and can be reconciled with sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as follows:

($ thousands) Three months ended Six months ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Sales and marketing 13,174 12,807 14,263 25,981 29,718 General and administrative 27,112 29,373 28,698 56,485 59,003 Business transformation costs (11,249) (8,870) (2,482) (20,119) (2,954) Out-of-period adjustments (516) (467) (1,174) (983) (6,147) Non-recurring costs (2,179) (1,138) - (3,317) - Market development costs (914) (1,063) (1,590) (1,977) (2,658) Adjusted SG&A 25,428 30,642 37,715 56,070 76,962



Adjusted R&D

Adjusted R&D is a Non-GAAP Measure and can be reconciled with research and development expenses, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as follows:

($ thousands) Three months ended Six months ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Research and development 1,287 1,603 1,625 2,890 5,296 Business transformation costs (70) (186) - (256) - Adjusted R&D 1,217 1,417 1,625 2,634 5,296



Working Capital

Working capital is a Non-GAAP Measure and can be reconciled with total current assets and total current liabilities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as follows:

($ thousands)

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total current assets 542,791 681,826 604,439 Total current liabilities (133,062) (167,633) (122,865) Working capital 409,729 514,193 481,574

