Nuance Solutions Rank #1 in 2023 Best in KLAS Report

Customer feedback shows Nuance Dragon Medical One, Nuance PowerShare, and Nuance Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation produce highest levels of satisfaction when compared to competitive offerings

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. today announced three of its healthcare AI solutions were named Best in KLAS in the 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report. The 2023 Best in KLAS report ranks top-performing healthcare IT vendors across a set of categories including functionality, vendor relationship and support, implementation and training, and ROI.

Nuance Dragon® Medical One cloud-based speech recognition platform was ranked market leader in Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR for the third consecutive year; Nuance PowerShare took the #1 spot in the Image Exchange category for the first time; and Nuance Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD) solutions scored highest in its category's inaugural year.

This distinction of Best in KLAS, which Nuance has achieved for years across its portfolio of products, recognizes organizations who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) was ranked #1 for improving clinician experiences in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 report.

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating for healthcare, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."

"Achieving top rankings across our product portfolio is a testament to the work our teams put in every day to push what's possible when outcomes-focused AI is applied to some of healthcare's biggest challenges," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare at Nuance. "We are laser-focused on bringing our customers solutions that advance patient care and enhance the clinician-patient relationship. To see that this very important community recognizes that value is hugely validating."

Nuance customers point to the unique combination of deeply integrated solutions, cutting-edge AI, and extensive healthcare expertise as setting Nuance apart in the market.

"The Dragon Medical One technology itself is robust and accurate. Nuance is keeping up-to-date with the trends from a technology perspective and staying on top of that. The quality of voice recognition is extremely high."

I use [Nuance CAPD] every day. It has really been a game changer for me and a lot of our providers. The system is easy to use. I am able to accurately categorize what I did and how complete my medical record is. I can also make sure that I get paid for what I do."

"The product's proven positive outcome is expedited patient care, which is exactly what we are looking for. I would tell a peer that if they want to have continuity of patient care during a patient transfer, they need to use PowerShare. Many of the healthcare centers in this region are PowerShare customers."

For more information about the rankings, or to review the full 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report, click here.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on so­ftware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others. Nuance is a Microsoft company.

