Cavalier Resort Virginia Beach Announces Opening of Embassy Suites Oceanfront Hotel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Key|PHR and the Cavalier Resort Virginia Beach announce The Embassy Suites Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort hotel will officially open next week, Thursday February 16, 2023. The opening of this new oceanfront resort hotel puts the exclamation mark on the Cavalier Resort's $350MM master plan – almost ten years in the making, which began with the renaissance of the Historic Cavalier Hotel in 2014.

The new Embassy Suites by Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront is one of only a dozen Embassy Suites properties in the country to receive the 'Resort' designation from Hilton, a distinction warranted by the hotel's first-class caliber, location, and elevated amenities. The hotel's opening adds an additional 157 suites to the Cavalier Resort enclave; as well as, conference and event space, luxury amenities to include indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center and more. The Embassy Suites Resort Hotel, like the other Cavalier Resort hotels, The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club and Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront, will delight the foodie as much as the beach-goer, offering two exciting new eateries to the Resort: a beachside "Tacos 'N Tequila" shack, better known as TNT, and a bit of whimsical nostalgia at "Arbuckle's Bar & Grill", named for historically recurring Cavalier Hotel guest Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle. These new and unique dining experiences are sure to be favorites among travelers and locals alike.

Book your stay at the new Embassy Suites Virginia Beach Oceanfront now by visiting www.hilton.com, cavalierresortvb.com/embassy-suites,or by calling 757-228-3100. The hotel is currently accepting reservations and requests for meetings and special events. Secure your spot now and be among the first to experience this one-of-a-kind destination!

ABOUT THE CAVALIER RESORT VIRGINIA BEACH

The Cavalier Resort is a collection of historic and modern hotels, restaurants, spa, distillery, a luxury beach club and private residences offering guests the finest accommodations, signature amenities, resort-wide charging privileges, and unparalleled views of Virginia's coast. Situated in the highly desirable North End of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, The Cavalier Resort includes the exquisitely restored Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club, the panoramic Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and the all new, and equally impressive Embassy Suites by Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The $350MM masterplan, which began with the renaissance of the Historic Cavalier in 2014 and culminated with the opening of the Embassy Suites in 2023, has created an all-in one Resort destination anchored by the 3 resort hotels with a vast collection of 547 guest rooms, over 40,000 sq.ft. of meeting & event spaces, 6 indoor/outdoor swimming pools, 3 fitness centers, 9 restaurants, an onsite distillery, and an expansive full-service spa. The three magnificent hotel properties are connected by lush and meticulously manicured lawns, gardens, and outdoor social spaces, creating a one-of-a-kind resort experience and one of the finest travel destinations for business and pleasure seekers alike.

