BGL Welcomes Craig M. Decker as Managing Director within Business & Industrial Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Craig M. Decker as a new Managing Director within its Services vertical. Craig, who has over 20 years of experience in M&A advisory and capital markets transactions spanning the transportation, logistics, and supply chain sectors, will lead BGL's Transportation & Logistics investment banking activities. Based in New York City, Craig also adds to BGL's expanding presence on the East Coast.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a team of this caliber and look forward to adding to the momentum of the firm's expansion."

"On the heels of Eliott Musick joining our Services vertical to lead our Facility & Field Services business, Craig expands our ongoing efforts within infrastructure services through his impressive career in transportation, logistics, and supply chain," said Effram Kaplan, Head of BGL's Services vertical and lead within its Environmental & Industrial Services business. "Craig enables us to scale our knowledge and skills across our client base and bring additional ideas and opportunities to the market. We are very pleased to welcome him to BGL and excited about the additional resources we can offer our clients."

Prior to joining BGL, Craig was a Managing Director at Headhaul Capital Partners, a merchant banking firm specializing in the transportation and logistics sector. In 2018, Craig founded CMD Advisory (CMDA), an investment banking firm focused on providing comprehensive advisory and private capital services to public and private companies across all sub-sectors of the transportation industry. Previously in his career, Craig headed the investment banking group at Wolfe Capital Markets & Advisory, the broker-dealer affiliate of Wolfe Research, LLC, a specialized practice focused on the transportation and logistics sector.

"BGL has demonstrated impressive growth over the past several years," said Decker. "I'm thrilled to be joining a team of this caliber and look forward to adding to the momentum of the firm's expansion in NYC and beyond."

Craig holds an MBA from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business and earned his B.A. from Villanova University. Craig's hire follows the addition of Eliott Musick to the firm's Services vertical as lead banker in the Facility & Field Services sector, which was announced in July 2022.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

