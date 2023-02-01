Speck Announces New Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Smartphones

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck released new cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra . The full line of cases includes Presidio2 Grip, Presidio Perfect-Clear, Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter, and Presidio Prefect-Mist. All of Speck's Presidio cases feature 360 degree protection with Microban antimicrobial product protection, 13-foot drop testing and raised bezel screen protection.

Presidio2 Grip is an updated version of its predecessor with new no-slip inverted grips to provide great durability and longevity. All of the Speck clear cases feature a proprietary Perfect-Clear coating to resist yellowing and discoloration over time while maintaining protection, durability and style.

Find more details on the full Samsung Galaxy S23 series lineup below:

Presidio2 Grip ($39.95) – The iconic grip case is now 20% slimmer for optimized use with other accessories. Available in black, coastal blue and charcoal.

Presidio Perfect-Clear ($39.95) – The most clear protective case Speck has ever designed. Its new materials keep the case clear longer while providing more protection and durability.

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter ($44.95) – A sparkly case featuring embedded shimmering glass crystals and comes in both gold and platinum. These cases resist fading and scratching, and won't wear off. Get all this style in a 13-foot drop tested case.

Presidio Perfect-Mist ($39.95) – This obsidian-colored case combines the best features of Presidio Perfect-Clear technology with a luxurious soft-touch coating, creating a matte finish that is durable and protective.

All Speck cases are tested in the real world so users can feel confident their new device is protected. The raised bezel on each case provides an added edge to help protect screens from scratching and shattering if the phone falls and lands face-down. Each Speck Presidio case comes with a lifetime warranty.

Speck cases are available now for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra starting at $39.95 at SpeckProducts.com and select retailers.

About Speck

Since 2001, Speck has been creating award-winning products to help people discover the magic in their tech devices. Each Speck accessory is created to make the devices they're designed for be more fun to use and feel better to own. Our mission at Speck is to inspire play with technology, making every day a bit more fun. We're located in Silicon Valley, where big ideas are transformed into life-enhancing products and experiences. The Speck community and our local environment inspire us to spark play in everything we do.

