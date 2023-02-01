MALIBU® CREATES THE FREE-SPIRITED FEELING OF SUMMER WITH THE LAUNCH OF MALIBU PEACH

Malibu's latest flavor innovation to embrace the summertime mindset all year round

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Malibu is introducing the latest addition to the brand's successful ripe and juicy flavor range, Malibu Peach! The new flavor tastes like sweet yellow peaches, creating the free-spirited feeling of summer at any time of the year. Malibu Peach joins Malibu Watermelon, Malibu Pineapple and Malibu Strawberry in the brand's portfolio along with Malibu Original.

Now available at retailers nationwide in 50ML, 750ML, 1L and 1.75L bottles, Malibu Peach has an ABV of 21% and is the perfect addition to any cocktail in the summertime and year round. A must-try recipe with Malibu Peach is the Malibu Peach Rum Punch cocktail made with 2 parts Malibu Peach, 4 parts Orange Juice, 1⁄2 part Lime Juice and a Peach Wedge to garnish. As an option, you can add a splash of grenadine for a fun pop of color!

"Malibu is all about the 'Do Whatever Tastes Good' mindset, no matter the time of year, so what better way to bring the summer vibes than with Malibu Peach," said Devaunshi Mahadevia, Brand Director of Marketing, Malibu. "With peach being a top five summer flavor*, we're excited to introduce this innovation to the Malibu portfolio and to consumers just in time for the warmer months."

Along with the new Malibu Peach Rum, the brand is introducing Peach to its line of Malibu Cocktails in a Can with Malibu Peach Rum Punch in a Can, ready-to-drink with balanced flavors of peach and orange. Malibu's Cocktails in a Can are refreshingly tasty, premixed premium cocktails made with natural flavors and white rum. Also available in Piña Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri, Pineapple Bay Breeze and Watermelon Mojito, these convenient, on-the-go drinks provide consumers with that great Malibu taste without the fuss. Available at retailers nationwide in 12oz cans, Malibu Cocktails in a Can have an ABV of 7%, perfect for bringing sunshine to your hangouts with friends any time of the year.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

