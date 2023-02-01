Bridget M. McCormack Officially Takes the Reins as President & CEO of AAA®

Former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Plans to Continue the AAA's Mission of Providing Fair, Effective, Efficient & Economical Methods of Dispute Resolution

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA®), the global leader in arbitration and mediation services, announces that Bridget M. McCormack has officially begun her new role as the nonprofit's President and CEO.

In this capacity, Ms. McCormack will lead operations across the AAA, including its International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®), and execute the organization's strategic vision for optimizing alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services through education, technology, and solutions-oriented service.

"Bridget shares our core belief that ADR can serve as an efficient and cost-effective option to resolve a wide variety of disputes," said Kimberly Wiehl, Chair of the AAA's Board of Directors. "We look forward to working with her to continue our mission to bring the benefits of arbitration and mediation to more parties across the world."

Ms. McCormack has come to the AAA from the Michigan Supreme Court, where she served as Chief Justice. In this role, she oversaw the state's entire judicial system, which encompasses 244 courts and 560 judges. She was also a Professor and Associate Dean at the University of Michigan Law School for many years.

In addition, Ms. McCormack writes and speaks frequently about innovation and access to justice, and is involved in many ongoing efforts to improve the legal system, including significant roles with the American Bar Association (ABA). She is the Vice-Chair of the ABA's Council on Legal Education and Admission to the Bar and will assume the role of Chair in August. She is also on the Governing Council of the ABA's Center for Innovation and an editor of the Litigation Journal.

"As a judge, I saw firsthand how important alternative dispute resolution is for busy courts," said Bridget M. McCormack, President and CEO of the AAA. "Our organization's innovative ADR technology and solutions make us the best choice for parties around the globe for resolving disputes as quickly and efficiently as possible, while ensuring that the process is fair and economical."

Ms. McCormack received her J.D. from New York University Law School. She earned her bachelor's degree in political science and philosophy, with honors, from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. Beyond the judicial system and the ADR sector, Ms. McCormack also sits on the Board of Directors of Kids Kicking Cancer.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association® (AAA) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered more than seven million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 29 offices in the United States, in addition to Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

