Arena Analytics Expands Executive Team to Meet Growing Demand for Innovative Workforce Solutions

BALTIMORE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Analytics , a company that helps people and organizations chart the future of work using sophisticated AI and data analytics, today announced the hiring of two key executives who will help supercharge the company's ability to deliver impactful, data-backed hiring and retention solutions to hospitals and the healthcare industry. Neal Bruce has joined as Chief Product Officer, while Kelly Russell takes on the role of Vice President, Client Strategy and Growth.

"As we move into our next phase of growth focused on delivering impactful solutions that span the employee lifecycle from talent discovery to career advancement, it is critical that we build out our product and go-to-market functions to meet the significant demand we see in the marketplace," said Myra Norton, President and CEO of Arena Analytics. "Neal brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will help propel our product development efforts to the next level, and Kelly's proven success and deep understanding of how to bring innovative products to market and develop lasting, mutually beneficial partnerships will prove invaluable to our future growth."

Neal Bruce brings over 30 years in the human capital management space to his role at Arena, where he will lead all product strategy and development efforts. Early in his career, Neal spent 11 years as a talent acquisition practitioner before joining Monster.com as a product manager in 2003. He spent the following 20 years in product management roles, and has been featured as a speaker at several HR industry events and in HR articles. Neal graduated from Boston College with a BS in Marketing from the Carroll School of Management, and is continuing his computer science training with courses from Boston College and Georgia Tech.

"I share Arena's vision of using innovation to create long-term, structural change in the workforce, and I couldn't be more excited to put my knowledge and experience to work in service of that goal," said Neal Bruce, Chief Product Officer at Arena Analytics. "Arena has an amazing core technology and a product set that delivers an unparalleled level of actionable insight to help companies build stable, diverse, thriving workforces, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver even more value to our partners going forward."

Kelly Russell has spent more than 30 years in HR Tech business development and relationship management roles where she has tackled the critical issues facing Human Resources and Talent Development leaders. Kelly led the client side of the business for EdAssist®, a division of Bright Horizons Family Solutions® (NYSE:BFAM) helping organizations transform education assistance programs into strategic investments that drive recruitment, retention, and engagement outcomes. Prior to that, Russell was Vice President at Care.com (NYSE: CRCM) where she incubated Care.com's employer program, and led client management for Care for Business clients. Previously, Kelly held several leadership positions at Monster.com®, where she was responsible for programs supporting Fortune 1000 and global organizations. Kelly graduated from St. Michael's College and completed graduate studies at Bentley University.

"Arena Analytics' innovative products offer the kinds of solutions that so many organizations need right now to reduce turnover, increase staff stability, and improve business outcomes," commented Kelly Russell, Arena Analytics VP of Client Strategy and Growth. "I'm excited to accelerate our growth as we continue to provide candidates and employees with tangible opportunities for career satisfaction and growth."

Arena Analytics helps organizations build more productive and equitable workforces, while empowering individuals to uncover and pursue opportunities where they are likely to thrive. Our technology platform enables our customers to tackle a range of workforce challenges by using AI and predictive analytics to focus on matching candidates with jobs based on outcomes rather than assumptions and outdated, biased assessments. Learn more about Arena Analytics .

