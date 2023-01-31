ZeOmega Reports Record Demand and Growth for PHM Solution in 2022

New and Expanded Agreements with Major Healthcare Organizations Underscore ZeOmega as Go-to Resource for Population Health Management

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega ®, the healthcare industry's leading population health management organization, today announced that 2022 was a banner year for the company, with over 60% of current client relationships either added or upgraded. This growth, along with ZeOmega's new product innovations and industry recognitions, reflects the demand for its cutting-edge care management solutions in the payer space, as well as its entrance into the home health and provider markets.

ZeOmega grew its client base by 23% this past year, signing on notable organizations like AbsoluteCare, CCS , and HealPros. Furthermore, 55% of its existing clients either expanded or upgraded their services. ZeOmega also processed renewals with 15% of its customers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Massachusetts, BCBS South Carolina, Lumeris, Presbyterian Health Plan, and Kern.

Additionally, ZeOmega expanded its Medicaid population reach in California through an engagement with CalOptima Health , the third largest Medi-Cal plan. The agreement supports more than 900K members with social determinants of health (SDOH), member engagement, care management, and other solutions that close gaps in care.

The launch of ZeOmega's HealthUnity Smart Authorization Gateway (Smart Auth), through its collaboration with Change Healthcare and MCG, was another milestone in 2022. This first-of-its-kind electronic prior authorization solution expedites the provider-payer communication and approval processes while fulfilling all interoperability requirements.

Responding to the increase in customer volume, ZeOmega increased its national employee headcount by 19% and added to its leadership team. It continued to gain momentum as a prominent industry leader, illustrated by its distinctions as a top-performing company for secure data exchange in the KLAS Research CMS Payer Interoperability 2022 Vendor Guide, #1 Best in KLAS Top Performer for Payer Care Management Solutions 2022 and Great Place to Work honoree.

"ZeOmega has greatly expanded this past year, on the client side and from an industry and product development perspective," said ZeOmega Chief Executive Officer Sam Rangaswamy. "We are supporting more healthcare organizations than ever before to help vulnerable populations get the care they need. We look forward to building on our accomplishments and are already off to a strong start in 2023 with new cutting-edge tools for comprehensive care management and population health analytics."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using ZeOmega's Jiva Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of its clients' members. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

