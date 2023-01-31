Robly Ranks Top 3 in Comprehensive Industry Analysis of Email Marketing Platforms

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robly , the innovative email marketing platform known for its advanced automation and artificial intelligence technologies, has recently been recognized as SoftwareReviews' top email marketing platforms in a comprehensive industry analysis.

Robly is an email service provider designed for businesses of all sizes, specializing in supporting charities, non profits, education sections and religious organizations. Leveraging proprietary automation and AI technology, it helps beginners and experts achieve up to 50% higher open rates and grow email lists up to four times faster.

The study, which evaluated 15 leading email marketing platforms across a range of categories, ranked Robly as one of the top 3 highest-performing platforms overall. With a composite score of 9.0, a CX score of 9.5, and an emotional footprint of +99, Robly received high marks for its ability to observe user behavior and deliver campaigns at optimal times for engagement.

In addition to its impressive scores, the study found that a staggering 90% of Robly users would be likely to recommend the platform to others.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a top performer in the email marketing space," said Sebastian Reingold, CEO of Robly. "Our team is dedicated to constantly improving and innovating our platform, and it's gratifying to see our efforts recognized in this way. We look forward to continuing to provide our clients with the best email marketing experience possible."

With its standout performance in the analysis, Robly solidifies its position as a leader in the email marketing industry and a go-to choice for businesses looking to take their campaigns to the next level.

