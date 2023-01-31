MikeWorldWide Public Relations Acquires Technology Specialist Firm, MRB Public Relations

MRB Founder Michael Becce brings 30+ years of tech media and analyst relations expertise with focus on information technology and cybersecurity

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent PR agency, today announced that it has acquired MRB Public Relations, Inc., a boutique technology-focused public relations firm that was recognized as one of the world's top channel-focused public relations firms by research and advisory firm Forrester Research, Inc.

MRB founder Michael Becce and senior employee Angela Tuzzo, a 17-year MRB veteran along with support staff, will join MWW's global tech practice led by Maria Brown. The practice grew 174% in 2022, with clients across SaaS, B2B, enterprise, cloud security, fintech, venture-backed startups, media platforms and consumer technology.

"MRB's deep expertise in the tech industry—leveraging analyst relations and media research techniques—will help better communicate our client partners' value proposition in today's changing media landscape," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Michael's relationships in the tech media community will be invaluable to our clients and team members as our practice continues its rapid growth."

MRB Public Relations was founded in 1992 as a media research firm, helping leading business work with broadcast and technology trade media. With a focus on information technology and cybersecurity, MRB has led its clients to numerous lucrative acquisitions, and over two billion dollars in funding.

"MRB has a great deal of success building its clients into much larger entities and after substantial funding rounds or acquisitions, it's not uncommon for those clients to desire bigger agencies with more capabilities than we offer," said Michael Becce, CEO of MRB. "Now, these clients can continue to leverage our media relations capabilities, but grow into other facets, like digital, search, and influencer marketing and leverage a bevy of innovative AI, reporting and analytics tools that will escalate their campaigns."

"MRB has done a good job of generating coverage for Fortra by making sure we are part of key conversations in cybersecurity," added Michael Devine, chief marketing officer of Fortra, a cybersecurity software and services provider and longtime client of MRB. "This move enables us to leverage MWW's global PR network, yet still retain the excellent small firm service we've come to expect from MRB."

To learn more about MRB Public Relations. Inc., visit https://mrbpr.com/.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 230 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology, and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy. Open positions at MWW can be found here. To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit mww.com.

View original content:

SOURCE MikeWorldWide