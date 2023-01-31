Docupace Adds Mike Zebrowski as Chief Operating Officer

Accomplished WealthTech Executive will Lead Product, Delivery, Support and Legal Functions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, is honored to welcome Mike Zebrowski as Chief Operating Officer for the company. Zebrowski will oversee teams in product, delivery, relationship management, support, training, transitions and legal.

"It's wonderful to have an accomplished executive with a proven track record of leading execution and driving elevated client experience at diverse global organizations during periods of accelerated growth," says David Knoch, chief executive officer at Docupace. "Mike will play a significant role in deepening relationships with clients and empowering the Docupace brand to become known for its vibrant culture of execution excellence."

Zebrowski has a proven record of creating optimal corporate culture, achieving record performance, improving client retention and employee satisfaction, exceeding aggressive business objectives, and consistent ideation and implementation of innovative solutions.

"I'm excited to join an organization committed to elevating what they and how they do it," says Zebrowski. "We're putting the back office in the front seat for those wealth management firms seeking to grow and scale their businesses."

Zebrowski's accomplished career in the advice and investment industry includes tenures at MassMutual, TD Bank and a decade as Chief Operating Officer at eMoney – working alongside the company's founder, Edmond Walters. In addition, Zebrowski co-founded Advisor Innovation Labs (A.I. Labs) with Docupace Board Chair, Lori Hardwick, which along with one of its clients won a 2022 WealthManagement.com Wealthie Award for "Innovative Client Solution". A.I. Labs was purchased by Envestnet to further its UI/UX and integration capabilities. He is an advisory board member for Tolerisk and is currently engaged in F2 Strategy's Executive in Residence program.

Zebrowski joining the company deepens the "bench" of experienced professionals coming aboard in recent months. Docupace added several accomplished wealthtech professionals to executive and management teams last year and veteran industry executive Lori Hardwick was named Chair of the Board of Directors at Docupace in September 2022.

The preceding two years have been a significant period of significant performance for Docupace. The company has delivered several new products to market (Compliance TRACKR, RIA Productivity Suite, Automated Mailroom), expanded the Platform's breadth of capabilities through acquisition (jaccomo and PreciseFP) and was bestowed 14 industry awards and accolades, including WealthTech of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report, in 2022.

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors.

Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. The company was recently named a finalist in two categories for WealthManagement.com's 2022 "Wealthie" Awards and PreciseFP was the 2021 winner in the client onboarding solution category. The company was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies; listed as a Top 100 FinTech by Cramer + Associates, named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2021 list of "Disruptors", won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year", and included in Industry Wired's Top 10 list of Most Recommended FinTech Solution Providers in 2020.

For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

