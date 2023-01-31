CertainTeed® Debuts New Branding At 2023 International Builders' Show

The new brand ethos underscores the company's leadership in comprehensive, systems-based building products, rooted in performance and sustainability

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 2023 International Builders' Show, CertainTeed® unveiled its new brand identity. This milestone represents a major paradigm shift for the manufacturer – reinforcing its customer-focused, comprehensive offering of light and sustainable building solutions and systems. The new chapter emphasizes the company's category leadership – strengthening how the North American manufacturer positions, supports and educates building professionals on its products, which includes Roofing, Siding, Ceilings, Insulation and Gypsum solutions for the residential and commercial market. View the rebranding video here .

CertainTeed (PRNewswire)

"As a leader at the forefront of the building sector, we recognized an opportunity to evolve how our customers specify our products," said CertainTeed CEO Mark Rayfield. "We're taking 'one-stop shop' to the next level by serving as a preferred source for cohesive systems and complementary products that not only help builders grow their reputation, but make it easier than ever to deliver on what matters most: performance, sustainability, and longevity."

At the foundation of this evolution: CertainTeed's deep, industry-leading knowledge in building science – an intelligent systems-based approach to build for optimum performance, energy efficiency and comfort. A team of building science experts serves as trusted advisors to ensure the solutions and their coordinating products will successfully meet the needs of each job. "Rethinking how we build requires embracing how each element of a home's construction can collectively maximize its performance and comfort," said Rayfield. "Our building science team makes the specification process easier – eliminating any guesswork that can often come when building professionals are exploring multiple options to increase a building's performance and sustainability."

Unveiling this new era for CertainTeed at the 2023 International Builders' Show will introduce more than 40,000 building professionals to the new brand through a robust onsite digital marketing campaign and a full overhaul to their 3,000 square-foot booth, which will bring the manufacturer's building solutions to life through hands-on immersive installations – each staffed by CertainTeed's building science experts. "Our rebrand and launch of One CertainTeed has been some time in the making, and we're thrilled to kick off the rebrand at our industry's biggest trade show," said Ebeth Pitman, CertainTeed Director of Marketing Communications. "At a time when working efficiently – both on the jobsite and off – has never been more important, we're confident that our approach will be a labor-saving resource, while also giving builders a competitive edge."

Elements created for the rebranding to-date include:

New Logo and Visual Identity : The new visual identity is inspired by the creative ritual of reviewing and selecting materials in the early stages of construction or remodeling. Logo details, such as the cartouche, borrowed from the logo of parent company Saint-Gobain, serve as a subtle nod to their connection, while the interlocking pattern acknowledges CertainTeed as an interdependent collective of connections – both in its work, its communities, and our planet.

New Market Mission: "Futurebuilt™" – expressing the company's resolve to building a more sustainable, comfortable and safer future.

To learn more about CertainTeed and its Futurebuilt building solutions, visit certainteed.com/futurebuilt.

About CertainTeed

Through innovative and sustainable building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed, founded in 1904 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is at the forefront of industry advancements that are making the world a better home. With building science as its foundation, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds – making it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for where we live, work and play.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The group had total sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021. www.certainteed.com .

