WITH CRYPTO MARKETS IN TURMOIL, THE BLOCK LAUNCHES NEW TOOLS FOR INDUSTRY

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Block announced today a new premium suite of seven subscription products called The Block Pro. Consisting of research, news and data, The Block Pro is specifically designed for organizations looking to participate in the digital asset ecosystem. Each product is grounded in data and provides unique insight into the drivers and developments shaping the industry.

The Block Pro delivers reliable insights with an unmatched level of industry nuance and accuracy thanks to dedicated teams of reporters and analysts with unique expertise in crypto, finance and public policy. From its launch in 2018, The Block has distinguished itself by focusing exclusively on the crypto market and digital asset industry. Its international teams of researchers and journalists provide analysis and perspective unavailable elsewhere.

"At a time when people are pulling back, we're all in," said Bobby Moran, Interim CEO of The Block. "The launch of The Block Pro brings us one step closer to achieving our mission for our customers, and this product will be the standard for reliable and actionable information in this industry. With unprecedented turmoil in recent months, Pro is a game-changer for organizations already participating in or considering the opportunity to operate in the digital asset space."

Moran continued: "We consistently hear from our customers that they are forced to navigate multiple sources of information – some of it inaccurate or superficial. With The Block Pro, industry professionals get the intelligence they need to stay a step ahead and make smarter, more informed decisions."

"The Block Pro has been designed with investment teams, analysts and researchers in mind," said Larry Cermak, Vice President of Research at The Block. "But we also regularly work with founders and project teams who don't have the capacity to do the deep-dive research or data digs themselves, especially in a fast-moving environment. We believe The Block Pro is an indispensable tool for them."

"Cutting through the noise to identify what is credible is a constant challenge in this industry," said Sarah Kopit, The Block's editor-in-chief. "The sector-specific reporting of The Block Pro requires a profound understanding of the industry. Our reporters' deep engagement in the ecosystem is reflected in the accuracy, depth and speed of their stories. When markets are erratic, a general-interest survey story or tweetstorm isn't enough. Access to solid, vetted reporting and analysis is critical."

The Block Pro provides clients access to:

The Block Pro News

Written by the industry's most entrenched team of reporters, subscribers never miss a beat with deep dives and up-to-the-minute notifications about sector-specific developments shaping the industry. The Block Pro News launches with subscriptions available to three verticals (policy, deals and crypto ecosystems) and delivers content in a variety of ways including via the subscriber-only platform, desktop and email notifications as well as through a subscriber-only Twitter feed.

The Block Pro Research

Previously known as The Block Research, this flagship product provides a library of 2000+ in-depth research and analysis reports by the largest team of financial industry and crypto-native research analysts. Professional services support is also available for organizations with bespoke or highly sensitive research projects.

The Block Pro Data

Vetted by a team of crypto-native data experts, subscribers can make decisions with the most comprehensive, detailed and accurate datasets available. The Data Dashboard highlights the dynamics driving market behavior while the Deals Dashboard helps anticipate where the money and the industry are going. Custom dashboard support is also available.

Clients of The Block Pro can customize a solution appropriate for their organization with subscriptions to one or many products located in one easy-to-use platform. Pricing for a single seat, full enterprise solution (all seven products) starts in the low five figures.

Organizations looking for more information about The Block Pro can visit www.theblock.pro.

The Block Pro provides research, news and data for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions.

