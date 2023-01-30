Smoothie King Reports Accelerated Development in 2022 with Over 160 Stores Added to Pipeline

World's Largest Smoothie Brand Poised for Nationwide Expansion in New and Existing Markets

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King , the world's largest smoothie chain and the first health and fitness QSR brand of its kind, announced today the brand signed franchise and area development agreements in 2022 to add over 160 stores to new and existing markets. More than half of the signed agreements are with existing franchisees, who helped contribute to the company's $618 million in systemwide sales and remain a driving force behind Smoothie King's expansion. In addition to bolstering its development pipeline, Smoothie King opened 77 new stores in 2022 in key target markets, including Albany, New York; Cleveland, Ohio and Washington, D.C.

"Over the last few years, we've seen an increased demand for healthier food options across the QSR segment and this trend had a positive impact on the brand's growth. With deals signed in 24 states in 2022, we couldn't be more excited to extend the reach of Smoothie King's purpose-driven menu and be an instrumental part of our guests' health and wellness journey," said Wan Kim, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "As we expand our footprint, we will continue to make our brand's products even more accessible and will work hard to drive profitability for franchisees in all markets."

With franchise development leading the way, Smoothie King is forecasted to open more than 100 locations in 2023 and is committed to helping guests achieve their individual health goals through its purpose-driven menu. The brand has a research and development team dedicated to testing and introducing new product offerings to enhance the menu, drive traffic and meet the evolving needs of today's health-conscious guest.

To position its operators for success, Smoothie King offers a variety of prototypes for franchisees to consider when building out their portfolio, including a new drive-thru-only prototype launched in 2022. Further driving Smoothie King's goal to increase accessibility and meet the needs of its guests, the design stands at approximately 800 square feet and features a traditional drive-thru lane on one side of the building, with a lane dedicated to online ordering and third-party delivery on the other. It also features a convenient front-facing pickup window that allows guests to have their customized smoothie hand delivered.

"The foundation of our business model is built on convenience and accessibility, allowing Smoothie King to become the ultimate on-the-go QSR brand. With the launch of our Drive-Thru Only prototype, we have been able to provide prospective and existing franchisees with an investment opportunity that elevates the off-premise customer experience, while also enhancing the operation," said Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer. "This addition to our real estate offerings will help fuel our nationwide expansion going forward as we maintain our vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey."

Smoothie King continues to seek experienced operators interested in growing their portfolio with a brand committed to providing products that inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle. Single- and multi-unit development opportunities are available, as well as incentives for active-duty U.S. military or veterans and for first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians. Additionally, the brand rolled out new incentive programs for existing franchisees and qualified store team members who are looking for the opportunity to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams with Smoothie King. The programs are open to any franchisee looking to grow their portfolio.

Smoothie King has repeatedly been recognized as a top franchise opportunity, most recently ranked number 17 in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise brands. The brand was also included in QSR magazine's 2022 Best Franchise Deals, named "Top Brand to Buy" in the beverage category of Franchise Times' 2022 Zor Awards and selected for Franchise Times' "Top 400 Franchises" list. Furthermore, Smoothie King received the Top Franchises Satisfaction Award for 2022 from Franchise Business Review based on the brand's high franchisee satisfaction.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Smoothie King, please visit www.smoothiekingfranchise.com.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with over 1,400 locations worldwide, including in the United States, Korea, Grand Cayman, and Trinidad. Founded in 1973, Smoothie King has made it its mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

