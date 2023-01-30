Kathleen Lauster Joins Ankura Capital Advisors as Senior Managing Director

Strategic Expert Bolsters Middle Market Investment Banking Service Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, today announced the addition of Kathleen Lauster as a Senior Managing Director in Ankura Capital Advisors LLC ("ACA").

Ankura Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ankura) (PRNewswire)

Kathleen brings over 20 years of global financial services and investment banking experience, working for, and advising firms in the US and Europe. Her clients have ranged from early-stage ventures to Fortune 500 firms.

Most recently, Kathleen was a Managing Director at Fairfield Capital Advisors, where she led the Capital Advisory and Restructuring practice. Prior to joining Fairfield, Kathleen held roles at Silver Leaf Partners, LLC and other global investment banking and restructuring firms in New York and London. Kathleen began her career in Detroit, advising and lending to automotive suppliers.

Kevin Lavin, Ankura Chief Executive Officer, said, "2023 will see robust opportunities for M&A and investment banking services. Kathleen's knowledge, experience and know-how will drive ACA's growth this year and for years to come."

"I am excited to be part of the Ankura team and I look forward to leveraging its wide range of services and experts to bring real value to every client," said Kathleen Lauster.

In addition, Matthew Lapish will join ACA as a Managing Director from Fairfield Capital Advisors. Matthew has over 15 years of industry experience serving healthy and distressed clients across a range of industries including automotive, retail, and tech, media and telecom.

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. The Ankura team consists of more than 1,800 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries who are leaders in their respective fields and areas of expertise. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, expertise, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ankura