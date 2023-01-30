AvAir Announces New Chief Financial Officer

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir an industry-leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket is pleased to announce that Bob Knox has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

Bob Knox promoted to CFO of AvAir (PRNewswire)

Knox joined AvAir as chief accounting officer in 2016 after spending the three years prior as director of finance for a $3B provider of high-tech carbon fiber composite aerospace materials. During his time as chief accounting officer, Knox has established accounting function best practices, improved financial controls, and grown available working capital to fund rapid growth.

As CFO, Knox will serve as a key member of the AvAir executive team to execute the company's financial strategy, develop plans for growth, and identify investment opportunities to further position AvAir as the global leader in the aviation aftermarket.

"Bob is a critical part of our success and this is a well-deserved recognition and promotion," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "His strategic approach, exceptional insights and problem-solving skills are only a few of the unique characteristics that help him stand apart from others in the field."

AvAir, now in its 22nd year in business, offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan or lease inventories with more than 26 million in-stock components. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero .

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability by The Aviation 100 two years in a row, AvAir received the Environmental Sustainability award. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero .

