Virtual Tables and XFL Announce Partnership

League to utilize the company's DigiSign autograph experience to connect fans with athletes during personalized virtual meet-and-greet sessions

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Tables , the leader in providing virtual venues of fandom, and the XFL, today announced a partnership to incorporate their DigiSign product into the League's fan engagement offerings.

Through DigiSign, Virtual Tables and the XFL will create a set of exclusive fan events that will allow participants to engage with players and coaches in either a one-on-one or group experience. These unique meet-and-greet experiences will feature virtual autographs and personalized digital keepsakes with participation from players and coaches from all eight teams.

"As a League, we promised to break down the barriers between fans and players by being forward-thinking and accessible," said Janet Duch, XFL Chief Marketing and Team Business Operations Officer. "DigiSign's technology will help us connect and interact with our fans while our teams spend the season practicing in the XFL Hub in Arlington."

"We are excited to announce this partnership with the XFL. The XFL is a brand pushing the boundaries of 'traditional' fan engagement and we couldn't be more thrilled to be creating these unique one-of-a-kind opportunities for their fans," said Courtney Jeffries, CEO of Virtual Tables. "DigiSign gives the players and fans the ability to connect and interact, irrespective of their location, delivering the coveted in-person authentic experience. The XFL is establishing a new best practice playbook for fan engagement and we are excited to be a part of their 2023 season, creating these fan touch points."

Organizations have partnered with Virtual Tables to bring DigiSign to fans across 30+ countries. DigiSign was created with the intention of giving a one-of-a-kind digital collectible and memory that extends beyond the traditional fan experience. Fans can instantly share the collectible on their social channels, showcasing their experience for all to see.

Up-to-date league, team, and player information is now available on Twitter from the XFL communications department at @XFL_PR .

Digital assets for the XFL can be found here: XFL.photoshelter.com/galleries

For more information, visit XFL.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

For more information on DigiSign, visit https://virtualtables.com/digisign/ .

About XFL

The XFL's ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

About Virtual Tables

Virtual Tables is the virtual venue of fandom. The organization exists to ensure that all in-person fan engagement experiences are available to global and remote fanbases in a fully branded and multi-functional digital environment.

Brands, teams, organizations, and independent celebrities are now able to engage their entire fanbase with activations to generate greater revenues, capture data and grow their base, and develop stronger brand loyalty. Virtual Tables provides clients with a virtual venue and all tools and resources to execute fan experiences including pre-assembled events

XFL Media Contacts

Jeff Altstadter, VP of Communications

jeff.altstadter@xfl.com

Bianca Gamez, Director of Communications and Media Relations

bianca.gamez@xfl.com

Dan Gagnier / Lindsay Barber

Gagnier Communications

XFL@gagnierfc.com

Virtual Tables Media Contact

Paul Bilardo

VT@relativity.ventures

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtual Tables