Teradek Launches Prism Mobile: The Ultra-Efficient Bonded Cellular 4K Video Encoder

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradek launches Prism Mobile : the camera-back video encoder with integrated cellular bonding, delivering 4K HDR live video from the toughest network environments.

Prism Mobile's dual internal modems with high-gain antennas provide connectivity for professional streaming on-the-go.

Prism Mobile was created to provide better connectivity, seamless portability, and more reliable video contribution for professionals in the field.

With two built-in high-performance cellular modems, and support for a staggering nine simultaneous network connections across WiFi, Ethernet, and Cellular, Prism Mobile offers the crucial connectivity required for going live at sporting events, political rallies, and conferences.

"Prism Mobile solves three of the most common complaints we've heard from camera operators in the field: product size, power usage, and feature set," said Michael Gailing, General Manager of Teradek's Live business. "This is a no-compromise solution, allowing camera operators to stay nimble without sacrificing quality and functionality."

Prism Mobile's milled aluminum chassis weighs in at just 1.9 lbs (864g) with Gold- or V-mount battery plates, making the device the lowest-SWaP (Size Weight and Power) encoder in its class – allowing camera operators to go live for long periods of time without the additional strain that heavy backpacks can produce.

When paired with Teradek's Core Cloud orchestration platform, Prism Mobile's true potential is unlocked, enabling users to remotely collaborate, control, archive, monitor, and distribute streams from virtually anywhere for quicker and more efficient production workflows.

Key Product Features and Benefits : Prism Mobile + Core

Integrated Cellular Bonding. 2 internal modems, with support up to 9 total connections.

C2C Integrations. Record content locally and upload footage to multiple camera-to-cloud platforms like Teradek Core, Frame.io, Sony's Ci, and PIX.

Up to 4K HDR. Deliver 10-bit broadcast-quality video and audio at a fraction of the cost.

Remote Management. Remotely control device settings, monitor, and route your video feeds to unlimited destinations.

Ultra-Low Latency Monitoring. Core TV allows stakeholders to monitor live video feeds in real-time on iOS, Android, Mac OS, and AppleTV devices.

About Teradek

Teradek designs and manufactures high-performance, award-winning video solutions for live production, broadcast, and general imaging applications. From wireless monitoring and live streaming, to SaaS solutions and IP video distribution, Teradek technology is used around the world by professionals and enterprises to capture and share compelling content. www.teradek.com

