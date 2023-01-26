Stride Health Recognized As One of Built In's Best Places to Work in 2023

The company is ranked among the top ten fully remote workplaces and is acknowledged for its compensation, benefits, and perks for employees

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Health , the leader in portable benefits technology, has been recognized by Built In as one of 2023's Best Places to Work. Specifically, Stride came in at #9 for the Best Remote Companies and #7 for Best Midsize Remote Companies. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

The company is ranked among the top ten fully remote workplaces and is acknowledged for its compensation, benefits, and perks for employees. (PRNewswire)

Stride has been recognized as one of Built In's Best Places to Work, ranking in the top 10 for Best Remote Companies.

Stride is on a mission to build a modern portable benefits system for every American who lacks an employer safety net. The company has doubled its team in the last year and, despite economic conditions, continues to remain aggressive when it comes to its hiring, growth and investments for 2023. Furthermore, it has remained vigilant when it comes to engaging its employees around issues pertaining to remote work, mental health and more. Examples of this include the implementation of quarterly mental health refresh days, embedding time zone awareness in internal communication tools, establishing a "no meeting Wednesday" policy, and giving employees two weeks off at the end of the year.

"I could not be more proud of the team and the culture that we continue to build and foster here at Stride," said Rhea King, Head of Talent at Stride. "Creating culture, community and a sense of belonging, particularly as a fully distributed organization, is not an easy feat. But the continued emphasis Stride's leadership places on transparency, inclusiveness and wellbeing motivates employees and gives them a sense of purpose when they are at work. We are honored and humbled to have been recognized by Built In for this work."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate Stride as one of this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. Stride sets the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

For more information about Stride on Built In, click here .

ABOUT STRIDE:

Stride provides a comprehensive platform used by consumers, employers, health plans and brokers to streamline individual benefits recommendations and enrollment. Since launching in 2014, Stride has helped more than 3 million Americans save $3 billion on their benefits and taxes. Stride partners with the world's leading work platforms and employers of non-benefited workers including Uber, DoorDash, Instacart, Amazon, GrubHub, Etsy, Patreon, Rover, TaskRabbit and more so they can provide their workers with access to a full marketplace of health and wealth benefits. The company is backed by $96 million in capital from Venrock, New Enterprise Associates, Fidelity's F-Prime Capital Partners, Mastercard, Allstate and King River. For more information, visit https://www.stridehealth.com .

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

Stride: www.stridehealth.com. (PRNewsfoto/Stride Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stride Health