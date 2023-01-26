Harvest Snaps Launches White Cheddar Flavor at Target

New Plant-Based Snack Features Smooth, Creamy Taste and Green Peas as the First Ingredient

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calbee's Harvest Snaps is introducing a righteously cheesy addition to its lineup of veggie snacks: White Cheddar Baked Green Pea Snacks. Now available in the produce section exclusively at Target locations nationwide, these snappy new crisps match the creamy, mellow taste of white cheddar with farm-picked green peas milled whole in-house for maximum nutrition as the first ingredient. Baked to crunchy perfection (this is a no fry zone!) and shaped like a playful pea pod, they're packed with 5g of plant protein per serving and a good source of fiber, plus are free of artificial flavors and preservatives.

Harvest Snaps White Cheddar Baked Green Pea Snacks (PRNewswire)

Grab them guilt-free (the joy doesn't need to stop at a handful!) or enjoy them alongside sandwiches, stuffed into a wrap, or tossed atop salad. The better-for-you, no-compromise snacks feature an irresistible taste kids adore and adults crave but are made with 40% less fat than potato chips and free of the common allergens: gluten, wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts, and eggs.

Said Sandra Payer, Head of Marketing at Calbee America, Inc., "White cheddar is a key flavor in the U.S. snacking market and highly demanded among shoppers of all ages. Through focus groups and data research, we're listening to consumers, and it's their wants that drive our innovations. We couldn't be more excited to bring this must-have flavor to our core Harvest Snaps' lineup."

Harvest Snaps White Cheddar Baked Green Pea Snacks join the brand's lineup that includes varieties such as Lightly Salted, Tomato Basil, Mango Chile Lime, Wasabi Ranch and more.

About Calbee America, Inc.

Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee team has been passionate about making plant-based, nutritious snacks from quality ingredients that bring a smile to your day. Their mantra is to "Harvest the Power of Nature," which is demonstrated by their flagship Harvest Snaps brand made from veggies as the #1 ingredient. Producing its products in Fairfield, CA, Madera, CA, and Senatobia, MS, the company continues to innovate with Harvest Snaps Selects crafted from navy beans, Harvest Snaps Crunchy Loops made from red lentils, and San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips. Visit Calbeena.com and HarvestSnaps.com for more information. Also follow @harvestsnaps on social media.

Harvest Snaps, a flagship brand of Calbee America, Inc. (PRNewswire)

