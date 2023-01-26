DISQO NAMED AMONG AD AGE'S BEST PLACES TO WORK 2023

DISQO's Culture, Leadership, and Benefits Recognized as its CX Intelligence Platform Increasingly Fuels Growth for More Brands

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer experience (CX) intelligence platform DISQO was named among Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2023, coming in at #11 in the annual ranking of companies that lead the industry in factors ranging from pay and benefits to company culture and leadership.

Ad Age's Best Places to Work listing revealed the top 50 standout companies that did a standout job last year as the ad business met the challenges of a weakening economy, media market changes, and continued talent-pool tightening. Winners were segmented into top companies above and below 200 employees. Ranked companies earned the highest numerical scores in an analysis of employee responses to Ad Age's workplace survey.

"DISQO's team members are passionate about improving brand experiences the world needs by putting people at the center," said Armen Adjemian, CEO and Co-Founder, DISQO. "This passion drives our winning culture, and stands behind our breakthrough CX products – including Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift – which are used by more than 500 brands and agencies to measure every customer, touchpoint, and outcome."

"Our people define and shape our culture through their commitments to servant leadership, inclusion, and DISQO values like transparency and innovation. We come together as one team each day with the dream of helping our clients' brands elevate customer experience," said Tiffany Chelsvig, VP of People Operations, DISQO.

Ad Age's scoring system factors employee responses on pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score), as well as company policies and practices in areas including pay/benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, and training/development (25% of the score).

"The tight labor market forced every business in the industry to compete for talent, and the 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want today," said Dan Peres, President and Editor-in-Chief of Ad Age. "Companies will face challenges this year with the economy and ongoing effects of the pandemic, but winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

Ad Age produced the Best Places to Work 2023 awards in partnership with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand/corporate marketing departments or groups, and brands' in-house agencies.

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

About DISQO

DISQO is the CX intelligence platform for understanding every customer experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO's insights, agile testing and advertising measurement products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry's largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte's Fast 500 and is a Top 100 Next Gen Workplace. Follow @DISQO on LinkedIn and Twitter .

