Brian Taylor Joins the Advata Leadership Team as Chief Revenue Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 26, 2023 Advata , an advanced data analytics software company improving decision-making and optimizing administrative efficiencies in healthcare, announced the appointment of Brian Taylor as Chief Revenue Officer, building out the company's leadership team. Taylor brings over 17 years of executive knowledge to the CRO role, with experience overseeing and scaling multifaceted organizations, shaping resource optimization plans, and developing impactful strategies to meet corporate and business goals.

"Advata is committed to the ongoing and unwavering success of its customers. To do so, we're continuing to expand our team, business, and solutions to meet the ever-growing needs within the healthcare industry," stated Julie Rezek, CEO at Advata. "As we pursue these next steps and continue customer expansion within the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) space, we're thrilled to bring Brian Taylor on as CRO. Brian provides a keen ability to enhance awareness of new trends in the industry to improve product and service development."

Taylor has a track record as an award-winning leader who has built high-performing teams and governed successful new business projects. At Advata, he will leverage his outstanding proficiencies in mentoring sales teams and promoting pipeline and deal acceleration to spearhead new business development. Previously, Taylor served in senior leadership positions with EvidenceCare, MCG Health, and FDB Health. He has also led all areas of new business development, including monitoring market trends, acquiring new customers, and initiating robust sales and marketing strategies to surpass sales expectations achieving double-digit growth and record sales year over year.

In addition to expanding the leadership team, Advata is starting the new year with additional company growth as it finalizes several implementations and expansions with existing and new customers. The company is offering a unique combination of analytics, workflow, and automation to improve revenue cycle performance in the back-end accounts receivable (AR) and enable corrective action of upstream revenue cycle processes. The Advata team continues to focus on expanding its RCM portfolio of SaaS offerings to help reverse some of the financial strain facing U.S. healthcare providers.

About Advata, Inc.

Advata provides advanced data analytics software to improve decision-making and optimize administrative efficiencies in healthcare. Advata's SaaS product offerings help healthcare providers capture more revenue and improve productivity by leveraging business intelligence, optimizing workflows, and reducing the time and cost to collect. The company's revenue cycle management solutions are powered by predictive analytics, actionable artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation. To learn more, visit advata.com.

