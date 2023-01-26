AE Industrial Partners Acquires a Significant Stake in REDLattice

New Platform Investment Trailblazes Cutting-Edge Cyber Technology Solutions for the National Security Community

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a U.S.-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that it has acquired a significant stake in REDLattice Incorporated (or the "Company"), a pure-play cyber technology company providing full spectrum cyber capabilities for customers in the U.S. national security, defense and commercial communities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AE Industrial Partners (PRNewswire)

REDLattice serves as a new platform investment for AEI in the advanced cyber technology space. The acquisition of REDLattice represents AEI's second platform investment from AE Industrial Partners Fund III, LP which launched in November 2022. John Ayers, REDLattice founder and CEO, and Kevin Rummel, President and COO, will both remain with the Company. The existing management will reinvest alongside AEI and retain a significant stake in the Company.

"We are excited to be partnering with the team at REDLattice as we embark on our vision of building the best technology-enabled cyber platform of scale in the market," said Jeffrey Hart, Principal at AEI. "The offensive cyber domain is evolving dramatically, and REDLattice's exquisite capabilities and outstanding reputation will afford us a differentiator as we look to execute on our strategy."

Founded in 2012, REDLattice is headquartered in Chantilly, VA, with operations also in Maryland and Florida. The Company is known for its work in Vulnerability Research (VR), Reverse Engineering (RE), cyber tool development, and a suite of proprietary tools enabling cyber operations. The Company has systematically built an agile, cutting-edge technology company that develops and deploys end-to-end cyber capabilities and innovative solutions that create mission advantages and bring state of the art solutions to the battlespace.

"We are excited for the next step in our evolution as a company. The shared vision we have of disruptive innovation and technology integration into our existing capabilities present a massive opportunity to change the landscape in which we operate," said Mr. Ayers. "Our partnership with AEI will bring the resources and expertise to help achieve those goals, dramatically impacting the capabilities we deliver to address our customers' ever-evolving needs."

"REDLattice is defined by our ability to rapidly design, develop, and solve the next generation of challenges in the cyber domain," said Mr. Rummel. "Joining with AEI gives us the opportunity to leverage their industry insight and expertise to keep doing what we do best, on a much larger scale."

"REDLattice has assembled an unmatched team of experts who strive every day to solve the most complex cyber and intelligence challenges faced by their customers with a tactical advantage and competitive edge," said Graham Kantor, Vice President at AEI. "We are excited to work with John, Kevin, and their outstanding team to further advance a formidable player in the full spectrum cyber domain."

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor and Ernst & Young served as financial advisor to AEI. Miles & Stockbridge and Integral Business Counsel served as the legal advisors and Baird served as financial advisor to REDLattice.

About REDLattice

REDLattice is a mission-focused provider of full spectrum cyber capabilities and technology solutions for customers in the U.S. national security, defense and commercial communities. Since 2012, REDLattice has helped its customers deliver mission success by rapidly designing, developing, and implementing cutting edge applications and engineering solutions for some of their most complex challenges. The Company's subject matter experts in vulnerability research (VR), reverse engineering (RE), tool development, malware analysis, and advanced operational capabilities help to develop the next generation of cyber tools and solutions to the battlespace. For more information, please visit https://redlattice.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

CONTACT:

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

or

Beth Wiegard

616-258-5777

bwiegard@lambert.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AE Industrial Partners