TÜV Rheinland announces major investment in laboratory center in China

Yangtze River Delta Operation Hub in Taicang will receive a total investment of 22 million euros. The lab will offer testing for electronic products, automotive parts, and autonomous vehicle systems.

LITTLETON, Mass., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a world leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification services, has opened a new laboratory center in Taicang, China. The global testing services provider has invested around 11 million euros in the first construction phase of the "Yangtze River Delta Operation Hub," with a second construction phase adding a further 11 million euros in investment. "For TÜV Rheinland, the Yangtze River Delta Operation Hub is one of the largest single investments in recent years. This milestone project demonstrates the importance TÜV Rheinland attaches to the Chinese market," says Dr. Michael Fübi, CEO of TÜV Rheinland AG. "With our tests for safety and quality, we support Chinese customers as they enter global markets."

(PRNewswire)

The laboratory center is located in Taicang (Jiangsu Province) and is also being built with the support of regional authorities. The city is around 50 kilometers from Shanghai and is already home to around 450 German companies. In the first phase of expansion, TÜV Rheinland will offer its customers testing services in the state-of-the-art testing facilities covering more than 12,000 square meters. These include a more than 5,000-square-meter laboratory for testing photovoltaic modules and a more than 2,000-square-meter laboratory for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing. There is also a 4,000-square-meter laboratory for EMC testing specifically of automotive electronics and automotive parts, as type testing of autonomous vehicle systems as well as electric vehicles is becoming increasingly important.

In further expansion, TÜV Rheinland plans to have laboratory space totaling 37,000 square meters by the end of 2023, making it the largest laboratory site in China. So far, 150 additional jobs have been created in Taicang, and once the expansion is complete, up to 500 TÜV Rheinland employees will work there. The site will be closely integrated into the testing company's global laboratory network.

About TUV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.1 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

Contact us for press inquiries:

Joel Pekay

Telephone: +1 224 318 4098

Email: Joel.Pekay@us.tuv.com

Mariana Taborda do Amaral

Telephone: +55 11 3514 5867

Email: Mariana.Amaral@br.tuv.com

Michael Garcia

Telephone: +52 55 9140 1824

Email: Michael.Garcia@mex.tuv.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TUV Rheinland