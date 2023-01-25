Method Media Intelligence (MMI) Releases MAP-ACT, Reducing CTV Ad Waste by 50%

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Media Intelligence, Inc. "MMI," a New York based developer of ad measurement & analytics SaaS offerings, has developed and released an innovative approach to meet the growing demand for deterministic quality checks in the CTV ecosystem. Drawing upon 2+ years of ad activity, proprietary technology, and innovative data science, the MMI technology extension, called MAP-ACT, provides guidelines on how core partners can navigate the messy CTV measurement landscape. MAP-ACT facilitates confident investment decisions and future proofs any developments in the advanced TV marketplace.

"We are excited to kick off 2023 by announcing MAP-ACT, a long-term solution to privacy-safe measurement and verification for CTV/OTT Ads. The previous two years of increased streaming activity naturally provided us with a rich dataset to study extensively. I'm extremely proud of what our diligent team have created after persistent cycles of examination of otherwise undervalued datasets," says Founder & CEO, Shailin Dhar.

The sector has seen waves of new SaaS and packaged services, often sold as technical cure-alls. In reality, there is no fully automated technical solution to the data transparency problems facing advertisers spending on CTV. What is needed is a more comprehensive and realistic approach. One that (i) utilizes the natural by-products of available technology, (ii) utilizes flexible persistent analytics which are automatically updated and "baked fresh daily," and (iii) leverages supplementary datasets from CTV marketplace partners.

M.A.P refers to the three-pronged approach of combining the impact of measurement, analytics, and partnerships. A.C.T refers to both the application in Advanced & Connected Television and the Anti-Counterfeit Tactic approach in this semi-automated analytics model. The ACT model employs transactional verification scrutiny at the four relevant levels: Event, Entity, Volume, & Value. Theis semi-automated counterfeit ad request detection has shown the ability to reduce exposure to advertising waste by 35% in direct buys, and 60% in programmatic buys.

MMI's MAP-ACT monitors every "ad event" and their associated datasets. Any individual ad event that does not meet baseline requirements is flagged as suspicious. "In this environment, data signals are just as important as bots," says CEO Shailin Dhar. "CTV ads are not impacted by bots but counterfeit server-to-server requests that do not presently have any quality oversight. The approaches used by 1st generation verification providers do not translate successfully into streaming ad environments. We have utilized a natural by-product from our core technology and built upon the signals provided. Telemetry from hardware and operating system signals, as well as supplementary data, allows us to provide transparency for our clients. And we can do so at different levels - at the ad event level itself, for supply path assessments, or extra analytics based on the volumes or values associated with client spends."

This new offering showcases MMI's continued device-focused measurement approach, which is not only privacy-safe but also computationally efficient and available immediately for selected clients.

