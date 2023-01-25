GREAT GULF GROUP APPOINTS NEIL VOHRAH PRESIDENT HIGH-RISE RESIDENTIAL NORTH AMERICA

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bill Tresham, Executive Chairman Great Gulf Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Vohrah as President High-Rise Residential North America. He joins Business Leads: Katy Schofield, Low Rise Canada; David Carreiro, First Gulf; Chris Mallinos, Tucker HiRise; Tad Putyra, H+ME Technology; Michael Sneyd, Resort Residential; and Kiel O'Sullivan, Granden Living at Great Gulf Group.

"We are delighted to have Neil join Great Gulf Group to lead the expansion of the high-rise residential platform in North America," said Bill Tresham, Executive Chairman Great Gulf Group. "He leads the growth and operations of the business unit including acquisitions, revenue strategies, and project execution in Canada and the US. Neil has already achieved several milestones including the occupancy of condominium high-rise buildings at 357 King Street West and topping off at 8 Cumberland. He was also involved in finalizing the Waterfront Toronto Quayside project."

Neil is a successful real estate executive with more than 20 years' experience and a deep knowledge of development and construction in high profile international projects including Canary Wharf London, Atlantis Dubai and Porta Nuova Garibaldi Milan. He is an accomplished real estate leader in all aspects of real estate development, business strategy, operations, and people management. Mr. Vohrah's knowledge of executing large multi-stakeholder developments is key to the success of the projects in his portfolio. His past roles include COO of TAS, a mixed-use development company, Vice President, Project and Development Services at Canderel Group, and Director of Business Development at Multiplex (a Brookfield Company).

Neil holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) and a postgraduate Bachelor of Architecture degree from Cardiff University, UK.

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf Homes an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer providing over 80,000 families with places to call home; Ashton Woods Homes, the 2nd largest private builder and 15th largest in the U.S.; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at www.greatgulfgroup.com

