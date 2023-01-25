APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION LAUNCHES NEW 'APYX ONE CONSOLE' FOR COSMETIC SURGICAL PROCEDURES IN THE UNITED STATES

FDA-Cleared, All-in-One Advanced Energy System Now Available for Medical Professionals

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) (the "Company"), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced the launch of its latest-generation Renuvion generator, the Apyx One Console, in the United States.

The Apyx One Console is a multi-functional generator incorporating an advanced 3-in-1 energy system that enables plastic and cosmetic surgeons to utilize Renuvion technology, together with full monopolar and bipolar energy.

Key features of the Apyx One Console include adaptive and intuitive touch screens, procedural presets by body part, cloud connectivity, data sharing and logging, remote upgrade capabilities and system diagnostics, and an advanced gas system that measures and monitors gas volume and usage.

Four years in the making, the design, development, and testing of the Apyx One Console was led by the Company's product development team, who collaborated with the following physicians to guide and validate the product design and usability requirements: Dr. John Frederick, Dr. Michael Kluska, Dr. Adam Rubinstein and Dr. Drew Schnitt.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Apyx One Console, which is in keeping with our commitment to developing industry-leading, customer-focused products for use by our physicians," said Charlie Goodwin, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "This next-generation Renuvion generator features a variety of improvements to enhance the overall user experience and is designed to support both prior and future generations of our Renuvion handpieces."

The full system is available to physicians throughout the U.S. and comes with an industry-leading 4-year warranty. An upgrade program is available for current Apyx customers who would like to exchange their current system for the new Apyx One Console.

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® and J-Plasma® offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, any statements regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation; projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, net earnings, net earnings per share, or other financial items; projections or assumptions concerning the possible receipt by the Company of any regulatory approvals from any government agency or instrumentality including but not limited to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, supply chain disruptions, component shortages, manufacturing disruptions or logistics challenges; or macroeconomic or geopolitical matters and the impact of those matters on the Company's financial performance.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this release include but are not limited to risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the regulatory environment in which the Company is subject to, including the Company's ability to gain requisite approvals for its products from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other governmental and regulatory bodies, both domestically and internationally; the impact of the recent FDA Safety Communication on our business and operations; factors relating to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; sudden or extreme volatility in commodity prices and availability, including supply chain disruptions; changes in general economic, business or demographic conditions or trends; changes in and effects of the geopolitical environment; liabilities and costs which the Company may incur from pending or threatened litigations, claims, disputes or investigations; and other risks that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Jane Sparango

Coterie Media (for Renuvion)

jane@coteriemedia.com

310-339-1214

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR Westwicke on behalf of Apyx Medical Corporation

Mike Piccinino, CFA

investor.relations@apyxmedical.com

Renuvion and Apyx (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Renuvion