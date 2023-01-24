SHRM and iDatafy Partner to Create 100,000+ SmartResumes for SHRM-Certified Professionals and Specialty Credential Holders

More than 2,000 SHRM Certified Professionals from across the United States and Canada activated their certified SmartResumes during a successful one month pilot program

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHRM announced that it has partnered with iDatafy LLC to create digitally certified SmartResumes for 100,000+ SHRM certified professionals and specialty credential holders following a successful pilot program. The partnership will allow for SHRM-certified professionals and specialty credential holders based in the United States and Canada to showcase their verified SHRM achievements in an entirely new way.

SmartResume is the world's first certified resume and talent network powered by verifiable digital credentials. As part of the pilot program, iDatafy created customized SmartResumes for a select group of SHRM members that have earned SHRM Certified Professional or Senior Certified Professional certifications. In addition to showcasing their SHRM certified credentials, members who choose to use SmartResume can also add self-attested traditional resume content to complete their SmartResume.

"We knew by the end of our pilot program's first day that this partnership was going to be a winner" said Ian Davidson, Chief Growth Officer for iDatafy. "SHRM certified professionals from all 50 U.S. states and several Canadian provinces chose to activate their SmartResume on that very first day alone."

In all, more than 2,000 SHRM-certified professionals chose to activate and customize their SmartResumes during the four-week pilot period.

"SHRM provides its credential holders a unique opportunity through this partnership," said Nancy Woolever, SHRM-SCP, vice president, certification for SHRM. "This additional service enables certificants to complete a digital resume that is searchable by employers seeking candidates. Employers verify the credential's validity directly through the SmartResume platform."

"The future is here," said Dave Wengel, CEO of iDatafy. "We could not ask for a better partner than SHRM to demonstrate the value of SmartResume, and the broader value of learning and employment records, to the world's leading human resource professionals."

SHRM certified professionals and credentials holders interested in activating their free SmartResumes can do so by visiting this link and have the opportunity to sign up for a free SmartResume employer trial account to search, connect and hire certified SHRM talent here.

