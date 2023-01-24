THE READING LEAGUE TO HOLD HISTORIC SUMMIT ON ENGLISH LEARNERS/EMERGENT BILINGUALS IN LAS VEGAS

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reading League launched a new annual event, The Reading League Summit , to provide a unique opportunity to participate in convenings of experts in literacy education. Unlike its annual fall conference, The Reading League's Annual Summit focuses on convening experts from multiple disciplines to address a significant topic with the intention of listening to learn, aligning understanding, and finding solutions to move forward together.

The Reading League Summit 2023 focuses on findings related to supporting English Learner/Emergent Bilingual students.

Historically, there has been a disconnect between literacy experts from the fields of science of reading and EL/EB education. Conflicting views impact educational policy and lead to confusion in the field, which in turn impacts students. In March 2022, The Reading League and allied science of reading community members began engaging in a series of productive and groundbreaking conversations with the National Committee on Effective Literacy (NCEL) and allied EL/EB community members. The intent of this summit is to bring these closed conversations to the public.

Goal: Strengthen understanding of what has been researched, what is known, where further research is needed, and why it is important to include others in the national science of reading discussion.

What: Four moderated panel discussions will cover the topics of neuroscience, policy, research, and instruction. Over 20 experts are scheduled to speak including Dr. Maryanne Wolf, Dr. Kenneth Pugh, Martha Hernandez, Shelly Spiegel-Coleman, Dr. Marilu Gorno-Tempini, Magaly Lavendez, Dr. Tracy Weeden, and Montserrat Garibay, Assistant Deputy Secretary of Education at the US Department of Education.

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Where: Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Registration is $375 with limited scholarships available. Learn more at https://www.thereadingleague.org/trl-summit/

