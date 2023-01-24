Raven SR and H3 Dynamics to Collaborate on Waste-to-Hydrogen Supply for Aviation Operations

Companies to jointly develop renewable hydrogen facilities to supply fuel for various ground operations at airports

Raven SR, H3 Dynamics seek to build green hydrogen aviation hubs for airports worldwide

PINEDALE, Wyo., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raven SR Inc. (Raven SR), a renewable fuels company, and H3 Dynamics (H3 Dynamics), a developer of hydrogen aviation technologies, today announced their memorandum of understanding to globally collaborate on waste-to-hydrogen energy systems to support the decarbonization of airport operations and the adoption of hydrogen at airports.

H3 Dynamics will provide hydrogen power systems to replace conventional fuel and other energy sources at airports, especially in Asia, Europe and the U.S. Raven SR will provide renewable hydrogen production facilities to supply airports. The use of hydrogen to power various ground operations will help reduce emissions at airports.

"We see tremendous demand to decarbonize the aviation sector with renewable fuels, including on the ground," said Matt Murdock, CEO of Raven SR. "By collaborating with H3 Dynamics, we can reach a broader network among airports and equipment, including a variety of aircraft operations, to install waste-to-energy hubs where there is an acute need to curb emissions."

The Raven SR technology is a non-combustion thermal, chemical reductive process that converts organic waste and landfill gas to hydrogen and Fischer-Tropsch synthetic fuels. Unlike other hydrogen production technologies such as electrolysis, Raven SR's Steam/CO 2 reformation does not require fresh water as a feedstock. The process is more efficient than conventional hydrogen production and can deliver fuel with low to negative carbon intensity. Additionally, Raven SR's goal is to generate as much of its own power onsite as possible to reduce reliance on the power grid and even be independent of the grid. Its modular design provides a scalable means to locally produce renewable hydrogen and synthetic liquid fuels from local waste.

"Raven SR provides a way to convert a variety of waste feedstocks into clean hydrogen, with a process that uses less energy than other renewable hydrogen production. Raven SR's advanced waste-to-hydrogen technology offers a less intensive, more sustainable means of locally producing fuel," said Taras Wankewycz, CEO of H3 Dynamics.

H3 Dynamics will work with its technology and manufacturing partners to configure hydrogen power systems componentry to meet certification requirements within the airport and aircraft environment.

"H3 Dynamics will deploy decarbonization use cases that have a more immediate impact, so that the infrastructure built today can also welcome hydrogen aircraft in the future," said Wankewycz.

About Raven SR

Raven SR, headquartered in Wyoming, transforms biomass, mixed municipal solid waste, bio-solids, sewage, medical waste, and natural or biogas into renewable fuels. Using its proprietary, non-combustion, non-catalytic "Steam/CO 2 Reformation" technology, Raven SR dependably produces a hydrogen-rich syngas regardless of feedstock utilized. Raven SR, led by co-founders Matt Murdock and Matt Scanlon, is committed to adding value to local resources and communities while responsibly reducing greenhouse gases and achieving a low carbon economy. By using modular systems and producing low air emissions, their systems can be located closer to customers and feedstock, creating local fuel from local waste for local mobility. Visit ravensr.com.

About H3 Dynamics

H3 Dynamics is on a mission to decarbonize aviation with a unique technology solution around distributed hydrogen-electric propulsion, as well as hydrogen refueling and airport power solutions. The company has created a unique pathway to de-risk long term hydrogen aviation developments by starting commercially now with small, scalable solutions. H3 Dynamics employs 95 team members from its 3 regional headquarters in Toulouse, Austin and Singapore. It is a member of the Alliance for Zero Emission Aviation under the European Commission, Sustainable Aero Lab, the Lufthansa Cleantech Hub, the Paris Advanced Air Mobility Alliance, and Aerospace Valley in Toulouse. Visit h3dynamics.com.

