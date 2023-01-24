Lower Unveils Choice for New Head of Operations

Industry and company veteran to lead teams responsible for fulfillment of loans

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower, the multi-channel fintech aimed at creating wealth through homeownership, announced today the appointment of Julia M. Brown as Senior Vice President of Operations. In this role, Brown will be responsible for overseeing all functions related to corporate mortgage operations, employee training and corporate development, as well as information technology and lines of business application support.

In this role, Brown will focus on overall business strategy and opportunities to drive improved efficiency, quality, and culture, while simultaneously reducing costs. Currently the Vice President of Corporate Development, she has been an integral part of the organization since joining Lower in 2014. Brown has more than a decade of experience in the housing industry and prior to joining the company, she worked in the non-profit space and for United Wholesale Mortgage and Quicken Loans (now Rocket Mortgage).

"We're fortunate to have a leader of Julia's caliber already within our team. She has the institutional knowledge and tenacity to improve upon our support teams' elite operations," said Dan Snyder, cofounder and CEO. "She has proven herself time and time again in each new role she's taken on, and this will be her biggest chance yet to transform our company and help our team reach more customers."

Over the last few years, Lower experienced a period of incredible growth, followed by a rapid market-based contraction. Despite these unprecedented conditions, the company has grown in market share and continues to explore opportunities to make the dream of homeownership a reality for as many Americans as possible.

"Last year was a difficult one for our industry, and as we turn the page into 2023, there are sure to be additional challenges," said Brown. "But this year, we will emerge stronger, smarter, and better aligned with our strategic needs than ever before. I believe in our highly talented team, my peers, and our ownership to make homeownership a reality for more Americans than ever before. Their support allows me to focus on leading my teams through these difficult times and into the next resurgence with great tenacity and skill."

About Lower

Lower's multi-channel fintech platform helps consumers build wealth through homeownership, no matter where they are in their life's journey. The company's products for mortgage, banking, insurance, and real estate provide customers with an intuitive ecosystem to simplify their homeownership goals, whether it's their first home or their last. Lower is a national and local best place to work, and the naming rights partner of Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew.

