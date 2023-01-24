DAKT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 21, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Daktronics, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 10, 2022 to December 6, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 21, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in DAKT:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/daktronics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=35843&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Daktronics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics' ability to fund inventory levels and operations; (2) as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company's deferred tax assets would not be realized; (3) as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets; (4) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes; (5) the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Daktronics you have until February 21, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Daktronics securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the DAKT lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/daktronics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=35843&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

