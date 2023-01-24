Catalyst Power Expands Cleaner Energy Services for Pennsylvania Commercial & Industrial Businesses

PPL, Met-Ed, Penelec Commercial Customers 55+ Counties Can Realize Significant Energy Savings: Catalyst Power Brings Millions in Capital for C&I Businesses to Access Clean Energy Solutions

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is expanding their service territory in Pennsylvania to now include commercial customers in PPL, Met-Ed, and Penelec service territories. Now, Catalyst Power's range of cleaner energy solutions, including custom-priced energy service, Connected Microgrids, Free Onsite Solar Viability Assessment, EV Charging and other onsite clean energy solutions are available to Central and Eastern Pennsylvania businesses in PPL service territories. Catalyst Power's cleaner energy solutions allow companies to reduce energy costs, monetize their roof, meet sustainability goals, and ensure energy resilience.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our Pennsylvania footprint. Businesses have a fantastic opportunity to make the switch to cleaner energy –and reduce their dependence on volatile fossil fuel prices. Now businesses across Central and Eastern Pennsylvania, which pay energy prices that are too high, can save while building their long-term sustainability," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. "Pennsylvania's middle market has been underserved for too long. They are an important part of the economy that deserves access to all the benefits of cheaper, cleaner energy–we're here to help them."

Catalyst Power develops innovative energy supply solutions for commercial and industrial companies, including a first-of-its-kind network of Connected Microgrids, a no-up-front-cost custom solution using onsite solar panels and back-up generators, as well as retail power and gas supply. The company utilizes a proprietary technology platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund, and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy projects for our retail energy clients.

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com.

