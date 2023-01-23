SSP America Opens Hunt & Fish Grill at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B

Iconic New York steakhouse brand delivers a 'taste of place' to LGA passengers

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, adds Hunt & Fish Grill to its growing portfolio at LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B. SSP America operates 12 restaurants at the terminal with two more in development. In addition to Hunt & Fish Grill, brand highlights include the Shelly Fireman's Brooklyn Diner, Eli's Essentials inspired by the legendary delicatessen Eli Zabar, and Mulberry Street, a concept created in partnership with the accomplished Chef Marc Forgione.

Hunt & Fish Grill Ribbon Cutting

Located in Terminal B's Western Concourse, the Grill's namesake is the iconic Hunt & Fish Club located near Times Square and Wall Street. The warm and inviting Hunt & Fish Grill serves an appealing menu inspired by the Club's culinary program. Menu highlights include a Lobster Bisque accompanied by sherry cream and smoked paprika, a 12-ounce New York Strip Steak served with Garlic Confit and a Brooklyn-style Pork Chop with hot vinegar peppers. Hunt & Fish Club serves Terminal B passengers across all day parts and includes a variety of dishes appropriate for diverse dietary requirements.

SSP America developed the concept in partnership with the Hunt & Fish Club team including co-owner Nelson Braff and Executive Chef Chad Brown. Nelson Braff commented, "We built a brand that offered a moment of luxury for harried Wall Street warriors, a destination for theater goers, an attraction for Big Apple tourists and residents, and a haven for celebrities. The result is a steak restaurant that has not only stood the test of time but delivers great food and service to an incredibly diverse audience. The opportunity we've developed with SSP America represents a new phase for a restaurant that means so much to us and our customers. We couldn't be happier to have joined forces with SSP America. They've been great partners, and we look forward to an ongoing collaboration."

Senior Vice President of Development and Airport Retention Paul Loupakos offered his insights, "Our focus at SSP America has always been on bringing a 'taste of place' to the airports we serve. We have a passion for local restaurants which requires tremendous coordination of a team that works tirelessly to bring our unique business model to life. Our special thanks go to the Hunt & Fish Club leaders who worked shoulder to shoulder with us during the development process. We're very excited to bring another New York brand to the travelers of LGA so they can enjoy a final 'taste of place' before departure."

"SSP has been a valued partner and we are excited to expand our ongoing collaboration. We're thrilled that Terminal B guests can now enjoy this unparalleled premium dining experience, complete with a warm and contemporary atmosphere and an expansive menu from a New York classic," said Frank Scremin, Chief Executive Officer of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the developer and manager of Terminal B.

Further information:

Lana Cramer, Vice President, Brand Strategy and Communications

240.882.0754, Lana.Cramer@foodtravelexperts.com

Hunt & Fish Club

Nelson Braff, Owner

nelson@hfcnyc.com

About SSP

SSP America is a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafés, food courts, lounges, and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. We operate in approximately 180 airports and 300 rail stations in 36 countries around the world and operate more than 550 international, national, and local brands across our 2,700 units. The SSP America team is driven by a shared vision to bring authentic restaurant experiences to every airport in North America. Our employees have a passion for exceptional food served by people who believe in heartfelt hospitality. Our airport partners trust SSP America to deliver a world-class portfolio of brands with broad passenger appeal and lasting commercial viability. Our brand heroes trust us to bring a taste of place to their hometown airport.

About Hunt & Fish Club

Hunt & Fish Club is a contemporary New York City steakhouse offering classic cuts of beef and innovative dishes prepared by Executive Chef Chad Brown. Located in the heart of midtown, the luxurious, two-floor restaurant opened in 2015 and quickly became known for its dramatic interiors and ability to attract A-list celebrities. Today the restaurant continues to be an attraction not only for celebrities, but a diverse combination of theater goers and Wall Street businesspeople. Contemporary artist Roy Nachum and the renowned design and architecture firm Studio Iyor designed the space as a reminder to enjoy life and savor every bite.

About LaGuardia Gateway Partners

LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP) is the private manager and developer of the new award winning, state-of-the-art LaGuardia Terminal B. LGP is composed of Vantage Airport Group, Skanska, Meridiam, and JLC Infrastructure for development and equity investment with Vantage Airport Group leading the terminal management. LGP won the bid issued by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to deliver the extensive capital redevelopment project of LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B and provide worldclass terminal facilities and operations for passengers and airlines. In 2022, the $5.1B project – a public-private partnership - finished on time and on budget. LaGuardia Terminal B is home to Air Canada, American Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines.

Hunt & Fish Grill

SSP America Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SSP AMERICA, INC.