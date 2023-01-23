Sony Electronics Announces New Pressure-Free Headphones Specifically Designed for Runners and Athletes, Float Run¹

Sony's new off-ear headphones help runners go the distance through an innovative and comfortable design for a stress-free listening experience

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced a new model of headphones designed with runners in mind. Sony's new off-ear headphones, WI-OE610, known as "Float Run," have a novel headphone style that positions the speaker near, but without touching, the ear canal, while leaving the ear safely uncovered while still delivering a rich sound experience. Float Run offers important features to runners or athletes, including a lightweight design with a flexible neckband that doesn't slip when in motion, and a pressure-free design that sits off of the ears so runners no longer need to worry about sweat or chafing getting in the way of their workout.

Sony logo (PRNewsfoto/Sony Electronics) (PRNewswire)

Designed for comfort

With a special off-ear design, runners won't have to worry about pressure on their ears. For extended comfort, the Float Run headphones sit on the ears of the wearer, so they can enjoy comfort for longer, and without disruption. Additionally, Float Run headphones only weigh approximately 33 grams, so runners can focus on their surroundings.

Stable and secure fit

Designed to be stable and secure, Float Run headphones stay in place no matter how the runner moves. Tested on a wide range of head shapes and hairstyles, the headphones will stay with the runner, due to the flexible neckband design. Additionally, Float Run headphones were tested with accessories including hats and sunglasses. Whatever is worn, the stabilizing neckband will keep them secure.

Unique sound

The 16mm drivers and precise tuning combine with the off-ear style to offer a more natural and wider sound so there is no compromise on sound quality. The Float Run headphones have an open-type design that diminishes echo of the sounds the body makes, like footsteps, chewing or heavy breathing while allowing in ambient sound.

Ambient sound

The Float Run headphones are designed to fill the users ears, but not cover them, so wearers can be aware of their surroundings. The unique design allows music to naturally mix with ambient sound. Additionally, Float Run off-ear headphones keep ears unobstructed to achieve peak performance in whatever activity wearers are performing.

Functional and user friendly

With an IPX4 splash resistant design2, consumers don't have to worry about damage from sweat or from getting caught out in the rain. With long battery life and up to 10 hours playtime when fully charged, the Float Run headphones will power long runs. In a hurry? A quick charge of 10 minutes will give up to an hour of play3.

With a variety of controls built in, users can control playback and access their smartphone's voice assistant without having to take it out of their pocket or bag.4 When their run is over and it's time to get to work, the Float Run headphones have a high-quality built-in microphone to make them just as ideal for productivity tasks. Float Run headphones conveniently charge using USB-C. Additionally, the headphones include a carrying pouch to keep the supplied charging cable and headphones together and protected.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony Float Run headphones will be available for purchase in February, and will be priced at MSRP $129.99 online at Sony Electronics.

1 Float Run is a trademark of Sony Corporation.

2 Excluding the driver unit. Do not wash the unit with liquid. Wipe with a soft dry cloth to clean.

3 Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage.

4 Availability of function depends on the smartphone or app version.

