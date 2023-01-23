Regal Rexnord Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.35 per share.

BELOIT, Wisc., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Pinkham, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX), announced that the Board of Directors, at its regular quarterly meeting held on January 23, 2023, declared a dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023. The company has paid a dividend every quarter since January 1961.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers throughout the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.com.

