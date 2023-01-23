Life Time Debt Upgraded by S&P Global

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P Global") has upgraded the Company's issuer credit rating to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. S&P Global cited "increased certainty around deleveraging path" as a reason for the upgrade.

"We appreciate S&P Global's enhanced rating, which reflects strong growth in our revenue and membership dues, improvements in our operating margins, and the strengthening of our balance sheet," said Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO, Bahram Akradi. "We remain focused on driving financial performance while delivering an incredible experience and comprehensive offering to our members."

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

