John Hoffman Joins KX as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KX, maker of kdb+, the world's fastest time series database and real-time analytics engine, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Hoffman as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Joining from Google, where he was Head of Sales for Data and Analytics, John brings over 20 years of experience in the enterprise software industry, including leadership roles in both start-up organizations and multi-billion-dollar corporations.

(PRNewsfoto/KX.com) (PRNewswire)

Reporting directly to KX CEO Ashok Reddy, John will assume global responsibility for KX sales, focusing on developing the go-to-market strategy for all KX products and the further expansion of the kdb+ time series database and real-time analytics engine into industries beyond financial services. A key area of focus will be strengthening the sales partnerships with hyper-scale cloud vendors and enterprise data management platforms, which promise to deliver transformative growth for the company.

At Google, John played an integral role in expanding the market positioning of its data and analytics business and supporting integration with the Google Cloud organization. John joined Google through the acquisition of Looker, a leading data and analytics platform. There, as Head of Sales, he implemented new enterprise sales, technical sales, and account forecasting processes that helped grow enterprise sales teams across Eastern and Central U.S. markets, Canada and within strategic industries.

Prior to that, John held senior sales leadership roles at companies including Provenir, Clarity Services and Thomson Reuters.

"We are thrilled to have John join our team," said CEO, Ashok Reddy. "His extensive experience in enterprise software sales, specifically focused on data and analytics, and his track record of delivering significant revenue growth make him the ideal person to lead the KX sales team as we embark on our next period of growth. Real-time analytics using AI and machine learning to provide insights for making better decision making is one of the most exciting spaces in technology today. John's appointment ensures that KX is well positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities in this fast-growing market."

Added John: "I am truly excited to join a data and analytics market leader like KX, and the opportunity to further build and scale a world-class sales organization like their own is my dream. Driving critical business insights is at the forefront of every organization, and KX helps bring the benefits of these insights to bear every day for the largest financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and energy companies. Needless to say, I can't wait to dive in."

About KX

KX is the creator of kdb+, independently benchmarked as the world's fastest time series database and real-time analytics engine. Built for the most demanding data environments, KX technology is trusted by the world's leading companies for their mission-critical data applications. Our industry-leading software processes and analyzes time series and relational data at unmatched speed and scale, enabling richer actionable insights to drive decisions. We empower developers and data engineers to build high-performance data-driven applications and turbo-charge their favorite analytics tools in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge.



Part of FD Technologies plc, KX operates from more than 15 offices across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information visit www.kx.com or contact: Kristin Davie, pr@kx.com, +1 929-471-1849

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866445/KX_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KX