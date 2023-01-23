Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Promotes Christina Kowalski to Partner

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC has promoted Christina Kowalski to Partner. She joined Conestoga in December 2019 and serves as the firm's Head Trader. Prior to Conestoga, Christina was employed by The Swarthmore Group and StoneRidge Investment Partners. She has over twenty years of investment experience and is a graduate of St. Joseph's University.

Bob Mitchell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner/Portfolio Manager, stated, "Christina has added tremendous value to our clients and shareholders since she joined us in 2019 and her promotion to Partner recognizes her significant contributions to our success over the last several years."

Conestoga has continued to broaden the ownership among its employees over the last five years with thirteen of the firm's sixteen employees now having an ownership stake in the firm.

Duane D'Orazio, Co-Founder and Managing Partner/Chief Compliance Officer added, "We believe our equity ownership program serves to further align our employees with our clients' investment goals and enables the partners to participate in the growth of the firm. Christina has been a great addition to our team, and we very much appreciate her contributions to our investment results. We are proud to have her join us as Partner."

In addition to her role as Head Trader at Conestoga, Christina is the President of the Investment Traders Association of Philadelphia (ITAP). She is also the affiliate contact for the Philadelphia area for the Security Traders Association (STA) Women in Finance Committee and a member of the Bond Club of Philadelphia and Women in Investing Network.

Conestoga has experienced steady growth over the past decade, and the firm's assets under management now surpass $6.2 billion. The firm's flagship Conestoga Small Cap Growth strategy remains in soft close and is only available to advisors and clients with existing investments in the strategy.

The firm's new business development efforts continue to focus on the Conestoga SMid Cap Growth strategy, which has $1.2 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, as well as its newer offerings, the Conestoga Micro Cap Growth strategy, and the Conestoga Mid Cap Growth strategy. All of these strategies are available in mutual fund and separate account vehicles.

About Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Conestoga Capital Advisors, an independent investment advisory firm, manages over $6.2 billion in Small, SMid, Micro, and Mid Cap Growth company portfolios for both institutional and individual investors as of December 31, 2022. Since its founding in 2001, Conestoga has offered investment management services focused on high quality, conservative growth companies. The firm strives for capital appreciation through their consistently applied investment discipline, fundamental research and a patient, long-term approach.

This press release is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Funds discussed in the prospectus carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the prospectus and summary prospectus. A free prospectus or summary prospectus, which contains detailed information, including fees and expenses, and the risks associated with investing in these Funds, can be obtained by calling 1-800-494-2755 or writing to the Fund at Conestoga Funds, 550 E. Swedesford Road, Wayne, PA 19087. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

All four of the Conestoga Funds invest primarily in growth stocks with the potential for significant growth and may be more volatile because they are more sensitive to market conditions. The Funds may seek to buy these stocks at undervalued prices, and this involves the risk that the securities may remain undervalued for an extended period of time and may not realize their full potential. Investments in smaller cap securities may involve greater risks due to higher volatility and less liquidity than larger more established companies.

Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. (Member FINRA & SIPC) serves as the Distributor to the Conestoga Funds. Conestoga Funds and Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC (member FINRA/SIPC) are not affiliated companies. 16267282-UFD-01112023

