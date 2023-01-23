BOW RIVER CAPITAL HIRES VETERAN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTOR BRIAN WILSON

Wilson Joins Bow River Capital's Real Estate Team as a Managing Director

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that Brian Wilson has joined the firm as a Managing Director on the firm's Real Estate team. He has more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience with deep expertise in multifamily and development initiatives. Wilson has managed portfolios in excess of $1.5 billion and transacted more than $875 million in apartment sales, $750 million in condominium sales and more than $200 million in development projects.

Wilson is working with Bow River Capital Real Estate Managing Directors Pat Blasdell and Nick Koncilja with a focus on expanding the firm's multifamily investments and facilitating team development.

"Pat and I are excited to have Brian on our team," Koncilja said. "He brings tremendous experience investing in our target geographic market, the Bow River Capital Rodeo Region™, and, importantly, shares our commitment to developing our team and striving to deliver strong returns to our investors."

Prior to joining Bow River Capital, Wilson was Chief Executive Officer of North Mountain Partners. Previously, he held various executive roles at Real Capital Solutions (RCS), a Colorado-based real estate company, where he most recently served as Division President. Prior to RCS, Wilson was a Regional Manager for Omni Apartment Communities.

"I've known and admired the Bow River team for many years," Wilson said. "I look forward to expanding the firm's focus in the multifamily and development space."

Wilson received a Bachelor of Science from Virginia Tech.

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. In addition to its three private fund platforms, the Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) provides institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

