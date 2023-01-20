SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NeoGenomics, Inc. - NEO

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NeoGenomics, Inc. ("NeoGenomics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether NeoGenomics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 4, 2021, NeoGenomics revealed that it was "conducting an internal investigation with the assistance of outside counsel that focuses on the compliance of certain consulting and service agreements with federal healthcare laws and regulations" and had recently "notified the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of our investigation." Additionally, the Company disclosed that it "accrued a reserve of $10.5 million for potential damage and liabilities associated with the federal healthcare program revenue received spanning multiple years."

On this news, the price of NeoGenomics common stock fell $8.18 per share, or 17.6%, from $46.53 per share on November 3, 2021 to $38.35 per share at the close of trading on November 4, 2021.

Then, on March 28, 2022, NeoGenomics disclosed that "the Board of Directors and Mark Mallon, Chief Executive Officer, have agreed that Mr. Mallon will step down as CEO and member of the Board, effective immediately." At the same time, the Company disclosed that it "currently expects revenue for Q1 2022 may be below the low end of its prior guidance of $118 - $120 million and EBITDA for Q1 2022 will be below the low end of its prior guidance of $(15) - $(12) million. The larger than anticipated EBITDA loss was primarily driven by higher than anticipated Clinical Services cost of goods sold. The Company intends to take immediate action to address performance and costs . . . Additionally, the Company has withdrawn its 2022 annual financial guidance issued February 23, 2022."

On this news, the price of NeoGenomics common stock fell $5.30 per share, or 29.8%, from $17.79 per share on March 28, 2022 to $12.49 per share at the close of trading on March 29, 2022.

Finally, on April 27, 2022, NeoGenomics reported its first-quarter 2022 financial results including that revenue for the quarter was $117 million and EBITDA loss was $19 million, that "[c]onsolidated gross profit for the first quarter of 2022" had "decrease[d] 8.0% compared to the first quarter of 2021," and that "[o]perating expenses increased by $34 million, or 59%, compared to the first quarter of 2021." The Company explained that "higher payroll and payroll-related costs to support the Company's strategic growth initiatives" drove the decreased profit and increased operating expenses.

On this news, the price of NeoGenomics common stock fell $0.41 per share, or 3.8%, from $10.85 per share on April 26, 2022 to $10.44 per share at the close of trading on April 27, 2022.

