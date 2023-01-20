IEHP Community Resource Centers invite you on a virtual tour

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Everyone is welcome!" Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Team Members remind the community in a new virtual tour video of the health plan's Victorville Community Resource Center.

"Everyone who walks through our door is family," said Delia Orosco, IEHP's Victorville Community Resource Center manager. "Regardless if you're an IEHP Member or not, your care and your health matter to us, and we can't wait to welcome you into our centers soon!"

With locations also in Riverside and San Bernardino, Calif., the virtual tour highlights some of the centers' most popular offerings, including free fitness classes, cooking demonstrations and computer labs.

"The centers conduct education classes on a variety of health and wellness topics," shared Carmen Ramirez, IEHP's Community Behavioral Health and Social Supports manager, as she further explained the range of free course topics, from nutrition, diabetes control, managing asthma and stress to general benefit information for Members.

The tour also features an in-depth look at cooking demonstrations and a peek into the computer labs, which can be used for job searches, various educational courses and to further access to no-cost resources like legal support and housing.

"There are people here who will help with resumes, job searches, interviews and placement. And the best part is, it won't cost anything," said IEHP's Health Educator Allita Watkins.

For locations, class schedules and more information about IEHP's Community Resource Center, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.6 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of more than 7,400 providers and nearly 2,800 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

