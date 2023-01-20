ASU+GSV Announces the 2023 Power of Women Award Winners

Stacey Childress, Kate Eberle Walker, Bethlam Forsa, Nivine Megahed, Ritu Narayan, Lucy Suros, Jessie Woolley-Wilson, Julie Young, and Ashley Andersen Zantop to be honored at the 2023 ASU+GSV Summit

CHICAGO, NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASU+GSV Summit, the premier global event focusing on digital learning and workforce skills innovations, has announced the 2023 recipients of the Power of Women (#POW) Award. The award, given each year, honors extraordinary female leaders that are creating a world that ensures that ALL people have equal access to the future through scaled innovations in education and skills.

The 2023 award recipients are:

Former NewSchools Venture Fund & AERDF CEO Stacey Childress

Presence CEO Kate Eberle Walker

Savvas Learning Company CEO Bethlam Forsa

National Louis University President Nivine Megahed

Zum Co-founder & CEO Ritu Narayan

Articulate CEO Lucy Suros

DreamBox Learning® President & CEO Jessie Woolley-Wilson

ASU Prep Academy & ASU Prep Digital Managing Director Julie Young

Cambium Chairman & CEO Ashley Andersen Zantop

This year's award winners are leaders who inspire the world with their success in increasing access to education and workforce skills for learners globally, collectively impacting well over 250 million learners through their work.

"The incredible group of CEOs, Presidents, and Founders who are being named this year are truly exceptional and come from a wide variety of founding, building, and operating experiences to be leaders of organizations at scale in the learning sector," said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures and Co-founder of the ASU+GSV Summit. "We are so proud of the critical role of female leaders in building the "Pre-K to Gray" education and skills innovation sector."

All nine winners will be honored at the ASU+GSV Summit, April 17-19, 2023, in San Diego. Visit asugsvsummit.com/honorees to learn more about this incredible group of women.

About ASU+GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global event focused on technology innovation in digital learning and workforce skills. We believe that ALL people deserve equal access to the future. Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Educators, investors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world come together to innovate the future of education for all. Hosted in San Diego, over 5,300 people attended in April 2022. Speakers from previous years include President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, John Legend, Common, Marian Wright Edelman, Bill Gates, Sandra Day O'Connor, Reed Hastings, President Vicente Fox, Malcolm Gladwell, Gloria Steinem, Tony Blair, and Howard Schultz.

